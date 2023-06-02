Hickory, dickory dock, a mouse was in the stock area of this grocery store

RED

Sprouts, 5600 Coors NW (May 22)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection

Observed the water source and system not of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the facility, observed hot water generation and distribution system not sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the facility, observed temperature of water at handwashing sinks at 73.5 degrees, temperature of water at service sink at 72.5 degrees and temperature of water at three-compartment sinks at 73.05 degrees.

Smith’s, 5850 Eubank NE (May 26)

Result: Immediate closure

Observed significant rodent droppings in areas such as under produce cooler and wine coolers, and in areas such as retail rack aisles with tortillas and heavy presence of droppings throughout the back stock area under shelving and along the bump barrier around the inner perimeter, pest control noted two mice caught in the interior of facility in back stock area next to trash compactor, observed gaps along the outside of the building at seams and plumbing lines and a large area where stucco had come off exposing wire mesh below, observed gaps at the garage roll-up doors at the receiving dock, trash compactor area, observed facility had cleaned the outdoor waste receptacle and grease receptacle, but observed further food on the trash compactor, observed significant amounts of items such as rolling racks, carts filled with cardboard, and display coolers stored outside, observed numerous holes, gaps, areas where wall materials were not fully attached, or unfastened and areas in poor repair and gaps/holes in ceiling tiles with access points in and out of the walls and ceiling, observed significant debris buildup in areas such as under display coolers and under shelving, noted significant rodent droppings in areas such as retail rack aisles with tortillas, and heavy droppings throughout back stock area, observed gaps along the bottom of doors at the south end of the back area next to produce cooler, and liquor sales area leading to the outside, observed door frame around back door with gaps around the bottom of the door frame allowing for opening into establishment, observed significant rodent droppings in areas such as retail rack aisles in pet food, cereal, sugar, crackers and bread, in the bakery area on prep table, under meat cooler, throughout the back stock area where live mouse was found on glue trap next to trash compactor, and numerous dead were found in two traps located under stairs and desk, observed minimal amount of ants on bakery prep table, observed gaps along the outside of the building at seams, and plumbing lines, and a large area where the stucco had come off exposing wire mesh below, observed plumbing pipe disconnected from joint laying on the floor, observed employee toilet room in back area with a non-self closing door, observed employee toilet room in back area open, observed outdoor waste receptacle and grease receptacle with significant debris buildup including rotting fruit, observed numerous holes, gaps, areas where wall materials were not fully attached, or unfastened and areas in poor repair and numerous broken, ajar, or missing ceiling tiles with access points in and out of the walls and ceiling, observed the wall next to the trash compactor chute on the side of the facility with significant debris was being repaired with unsealed plywood boards and wooden boards in the produce cooler on the door, observed significant debris buildup in areas such as under display coolers, bread display shelving, three-compartment sink, storage racks and carts, observed gaps along bottom of wall and floor junctures with openings unsealed.

Azuma Sushi and Teppan, 4701 San Mateo NE (May 22)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection

Observed back door in the kitchen leading to the outside, observed significant live roach activity in cooking area at the wok station on the sides, underneath and crawling on the woks and cooking area, observed significant amounts of dead roaches throughout facility, in areas such as ware washing area, at the hand washing sink in the sink basin and the hand washing sign plastic cover in the kitchen, in the wall fuse boxes and at teppan grill wall light boxes, observed significant ice buildup in walk-in freezer on floor, door which was being prevented from closing fully and on food boxes, observed significant amounts of food and grease debris builup on the underside of the wok station, fryers, and kitchen ranges, observed water leaking from water shut off valve under three-compartment sink and under ware washing machine water shut off valves, observed numerous holes around plumbing systems and gas lines into the wall throughout kitchen behind equipment such as wok station, sauté station, fryer, reach-in coolers, and three-compartment sink, observed metal wall paneling in the kitchen with gaps at seams and into the hood system allowing for entry point for insects in and out of the wall, observed large panel of FRP material cut on the server side behind alcohol storage with significant insect powder and multiple fogging devices, observed coving tile with gaps along the top, observed debris buildup in the surrounding area of the ventilation system, observed live cockroaches at the wok station, and a gap at the base of the wall, observed more live cockroaches when pest control arrived and the wok station was moved to begin cleaning and treatment, observed debris buildup under the equipment such as kegerator and low boy coolers.

The Range Cafe, 10019 Coors NW (May 23)

Result: Not in compliance; passed follow-up inspection

Observed person in charge was not on-site or failed to demonstrate knowledge of duties, PIC failed to verify cold holding temperatures of food inside walk-in refrigerator, observed incorrect documentation of cooked and cooled food items, observed PIC failed to provide food safety knowledge due to a low score of 157 on health inspection report with multiple priority violations, observed food improperly stored, packaged, covered, or lacking protection against contamination, observed stuffing and black bean stored inside walk-in refrigerator uncovered and unprotected, observed buildup in ice machine, alcohol swab was used to wipe the gasket on the inside of the machine and came back dirty, observed cold holding make table on kitchen line with continuous water dripping onto bottom door and leaking to vent area with substantial amount of debris buildup, observed mashed potatoes, black bean, and green chile sauce thawing at room temperature in back of kitchen on stovetop and prep table, observed cooling log did not have required documentation of cooling process, observed multiple food items stored above 41 degrees F inside walk-in refrigerator, observed quat sanitizer bucket stored on the floor in main kitchen line, observed sanitizer spray bottle stored above saran wrap inside cabinet in cashier area, observed walk-in refrigerator ambient air thermometer is non-operational, observed salt and pepper mix in back of kitchen on shelving and salt stored in dispensing food container stored in servers area unlabeled and unidentified, observed ice cream reach-in freezer with frost ice debris buildup, observed used wiping cloths stored throughout facility on prep tables, inside reach-in coolers, on cutting boards on main line, observed employee drink stored inside shelving above cold holding make table food items, observed employees switching job duties from dish area to preparing food, and from cashier to bartending without changing gloves or washing hands, observed torn gasket inside reach-in refrigerator on main line, observed facility is using both chlorine and quat sanitizers, observed employee personal belongings such coat and purse stored next to food bags and beverage carriers in cashier area shelving.