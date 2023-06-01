Land commissioner bans new oil, gas leases near NM schools

SANTA FE — New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard signed an executive order Thursday that bans new oil and gas leases on state trust land within one mile of a school, a step she said would help protect children’s health.

She also directed her office to review existing leases near schools to assess their compliance with environmental regulations.

The immediate impact of the order isn’t clear. The moratorium, for example, won’t apply to federal, tribal or private lands.

But Garcia Richard, a Democrat, said a significant amount of state trust land falls within a mile of a school or educational institution and won’t be open to new oil and gas drilling under her order.

New Mexico is the nation’s second-highest oil producing state, behind Texas. Production levels have hit record highs this year even as climate change activists push for enhanced pollution controls.

Garcia Richard said Thursday’s order demonstrates a “commitment to the students of New Mexico today — that their health, their access to clean air and water is a right that we should be protecting with our policies.”

Income derived from oil and gas activity is a vital part of New Mexico’s state budget, accounting for perhaps 40% of revenue. Oil and gas producers have repeatedly touted their use of technology to exceed environmental standards.

Sen. David Gallegos, a Republican in the oil-rich southeastern corner of the state, said his Eunice home sits about 65 feet from an oil well. It hasn’t leaked or caused other problems in the 34 years he’s lived there, he said.

“It feels like this (ban) is just another chance for Santa Fe elites to push policy for political reasons,” Gallegos said, “instead of looking for input from those living in that area.”

Jim Winchester, executive director of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, said his organization would support reasonable setback requirements for some sites.

But the one-mile buffer zone ordered by the land commissioner is “arbitrary and isn’t based on any definitive evidence of health impacts,” Winchester said.

Joe Vigil, a spokesman for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said the industry is already subject to extensive regulations but willing to “address concerns, improve operational practices, enhance environmental stewardship, and protect public health and safety while providing essential energy to New Mexico.”

Garcia Richard described the executive order as a first step. She called on state legislators to take broader action to ban oil and gas production around schools.

Executive order

Elected in 2018, Garcia Richard oversees state trust lands that generate revenue through leases to ranchers, oil and gas producers, and others. Much of the money flows into New Mexico’s permanent school fund, which operates like an endowment and helps support public schools and universities.

Garcia Richard acknowledged Thursday the importance of revenue generation on state lands, noting that she used to work as a classroom teacher. She is also a former state legislator.

But Garcia Richard said she is authorized to withhold tracts of land from oil and gas leases if she believes it’s in the state’s best interest.

Her executive order covers state trust lands within one mile of a school or other educational institution, prohibiting leases for new “oil and gas purposes.”

It also calls for a review of existing leases to check their compliance with requirements to plug inactive wells, clean up spills and adhere to air quality standards.

Up to 119 schools are within a mile of oil and gas activity, according to her office, though that figures includes federal and other leases, not just those involving state land.

Garcia Richard cited Lybrook Elementary School near Counselor and Jefferson Elementary School in Hobbs as two schools that operate near oil and gas activity on state trust lands.

Litigation

Garcia Richard signed the order during a news conference at her office in Santa Fe, joined by Gail Evans of the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental advocacy group.

It’s shocking, Evans said, to see how many schools are surrounded by oil and gas sites. She called the land commissioner’s order a “really big step for protecting the health of our children.”

Evans is also the lead attorney on a lawsuit seeking to halt new oil and gas drilling permits in New Mexico until the state meets its constitutional obligation to protect the environment.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last month called the lawsuit misguided and defended the administration’s work to regulate the oil and gas industry.

Sidney Hill, a spokesman for the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said the agency conducts about 30,000 inspections a year at oil and gas sites.

It will cooperate with the land office on the new policy to “protect New Mexico’s citizens and natural resources,” he said.

Environment Department spokesman Matthew Maez said the state’s “oil and gas ozone precursor rule requires enhanced monitoring around occupied dwellings.”

The agency, he said, also supports “greater restrictions and scrutiny of industry in close proximity to communities.”