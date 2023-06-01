 Land commissioner bans new oil, gas leases near NM schools - Albuquerque Journal

Land commissioner bans new oil, gas leases near NM schools

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

A school bus waits in traffic near flaring oil and gas wells along Laguna Road in Carlsbad in 2019. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard signed an executive order Thursday that bans new oil and gas leases on state trust land within one mile of a school, a step she said would help protect children’s health.

She also directed her office to review existing leases near schools to assess their compliance with environmental regulations.

The immediate impact of the order isn’t clear. The moratorium, for example, won’t apply to federal, tribal or private lands.

But Garcia Richard, a Democrat, said a significant amount of state trust land falls within a mile of a school or educational institution and won’t be open to new oil and gas drilling under her order.

New Mexico is the nation’s second-highest oil producing state, behind Texas. Production levels have hit record highs this year even as climate change activists push for enhanced pollution controls.

Garcia Richard said Thursday’s order demonstrates a “commitment to the students of New Mexico today — that their health, their access to clean air and water is a right that we should be protecting with our policies.”

Income derived from oil and gas activity is a vital part of New Mexico’s state budget, accounting for perhaps 40% of revenue. Oil and gas producers have repeatedly touted their use of technology to exceed environmental standards.

Sen. David Gallegos, a Republican in the oil-rich southeastern corner of the state, said his Eunice home sits about 65 feet from an oil well. It hasn’t leaked or caused other problems in the 34 years he’s lived there, he said.

“It feels like this (ban) is just another chance for Santa Fe elites to push policy for political reasons,” Gallegos said, “instead of looking for input from those living in that area.”

Jim Winchester, executive director of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, said his organization would support reasonable setback requirements for some sites.

But the one-mile buffer zone ordered by the land commissioner is “arbitrary and isn’t based on any definitive evidence of health impacts,” Winchester said.

Joe Vigil, a spokesman for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said the industry is already subject to extensive regulations but willing to “address concerns, improve operational practices, enhance environmental stewardship, and protect public health and safety while providing essential energy to New Mexico.”

Garcia Richard described the executive order as a first step. She called on state legislators to take broader action to ban oil and gas production around schools.

Executive order

Elected in 2018, Garcia Richard oversees state trust lands that generate revenue through leases to ranchers, oil and gas producers, and others. Much of the money flows into New Mexico’s permanent school fund, which operates like an endowment and helps support public schools and universities.

Garcia Richard acknowledged Thursday the importance of revenue generation on state lands, noting that she used to work as a classroom teacher. She is also a former state legislator.

But Garcia Richard said she is authorized to withhold tracts of land from oil and gas leases if she believes it’s in the state’s best interest.

Her executive order covers state trust lands within one mile of a school or other educational institution, prohibiting leases for new “oil and gas purposes.”

It also calls for a review of existing leases to check their compliance with requirements to plug inactive wells, clean up spills and adhere to air quality standards.

Up to 119 schools are within a mile of oil and gas activity, according to her office, though that figures includes federal and other leases, not just those involving state land.

Garcia Richard cited Lybrook Elementary School near Counselor and Jefferson Elementary School in Hobbs as two schools that operate near oil and gas activity on state trust lands.

Litigation

Garcia Richard signed the order during a news conference at her office in Santa Fe, joined by Gail Evans of the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental advocacy group.

It’s shocking, Evans said, to see how many schools are surrounded by oil and gas sites. She called the land commissioner’s order a “really big step for protecting the health of our children.”

Evans is also the lead attorney on a lawsuit seeking to halt new oil and gas drilling permits in New Mexico until the state meets its constitutional obligation to protect the environment.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last month called the lawsuit misguided and defended the administration’s work to regulate the oil and gas industry.

Sidney Hill, a spokesman for the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said the agency conducts about 30,000 inspections a year at oil and gas sites.

It will cooperate with the land office on the new policy to “protect New Mexico’s citizens and natural resources,” he said.

Environment Department spokesman Matthew Maez said the state’s “oil and gas ozone precursor rule requires enhanced monitoring around occupied dwellings.”

The agency, he said, also supports “greater restrictions and scrutiny of industry in close proximity to communities.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Land commissioner bans new oil, gas leases near NM schools

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Land commissioner bans new oil, gas leases near NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
The land commissioner signed an order ... The land commissioner signed an order banning new oil and gas leases on state land near schools, touching off debate over the industry’s big ...
2
Raising Cane's to open second Albuquerque location. Fans can ...
ABQnews Seeker
The second location, at 2004 Wyoming ... The second location, at 2004 Wyoming Blvd., will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways, performances and more on June 6.
3
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who ...
ABQnews Seeker
HOUSTON (AP) -- A federal judge ... HOUSTON (AP) -- A federal judge did not make an immediate decision Thursday on the fate of a revised version of a federal policy ...
4
When will educational assistants and other school employees see ...
ABQnews Seeker
EAs deserve more than a minimum ... EAs deserve more than a minimum salary of $12,000 per year, many seemed to think during this legislative session. But when will they start ...
5
Albuquerque man charged with intentionally running over bicyclist
ABQnews Seeker
A man is accused of fatally ... A man is accused of fatally running over another man during an argument last month at a park in Northwest Albuquerque.
6
10 all-day breakfast burrito places in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Which restaurant has the best breakfast ... Which restaurant has the best breakfast burrito is up for debate, but here's a list of 10 burrito spots around town worth adding to ...
7
Albuquerque police ID 3 recent homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department released the ... The Albuquerque Police Department released the names of three men fatally shot in separate incidents over the past two weeks.
8
It's here: Tesla opens second New Mexico location
ABQnews Seeker
The Tesla facility, which sits just ... The Tesla facility, which sits just northwest of the Santa Ana Star Casino, is the second in New Mexico. In 2021, the electric vehicle ...
9
Vanessa Patricks to host events featuring drag stars Kerry ...
ABQnews Seeker
At 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, ... At 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, Vanessa Patricks will host the Lobo Theater Pride Kickoff with Kerri Colby from "RuPaul's Drag Race."