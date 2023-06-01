Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location. Fans can win free chicken for a year at grand opening

The number of Raising Cane’s in Albuquerque will double next week, going from one to two locations.

The first Raising Cane’s in Albuquerque opened to much fanfare last month, with fans of the national chicken chain waiting in the drive-thru for hours to place an order at the location, 4800 Montgomery Blvd. More than 6,000 “Caniacs” got a meal the day it opened, according to the restaurant.

The second location, at 2004 Wyoming Blvd., will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways, performances and more on June 6.

Following a ribbon-cutting at 8:35 a.m., there will be local celebrity appearances and a dance performance. In the morning, Orbit, the Albuquerque Isotopes mascot, will meet customers and Baila! Baila! Academy of the Arts Folklorico will give a performance. At 3 p.m., New Mexico United players Will Seymore and Ford Parker will hold a meet and greet.

Fans can enter to win free Cane’s for a year between 7 and 8:30 a.m., with winners — 20 in all — announced shortly afterward. Customers must be present to win.

Food can be ordered at the double drive-thru, through a mobile app, as well as takeout and dine-in options. Raising Cane’s is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.