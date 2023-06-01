 Raising Cane's to open second Albuquerque location. Fans can win free chicken for a year at grand opening - Albuquerque Journal

Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location. Fans can win free chicken for a year at grand opening

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

The number of Raising Cane’s in Albuquerque will double next week, going from one to two locations.

The first Raising Cane’s in Albuquerque opened to much fanfare last month, with fans of the national chicken chain waiting in the drive-thru for hours to place an order at the location, 4800 Montgomery Blvd. More than 6,000 “Caniacs” got a meal the day it opened, according to the restaurant.

The second location, at 2004 Wyoming Blvd., will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways, performances and more on June 6.

Following a ribbon-cutting at 8:35 a.m., there will be local celebrity appearances and a dance performance. In the morning, Orbit, the Albuquerque Isotopes mascot, will meet customers and Baila! Baila! Academy of the Arts Folklorico will give a performance. At 3 p.m., New Mexico United players Will Seymore and Ford Parker will hold a meet and greet.

Fans can enter to win free Cane’s for a year between 7 and 8:30 a.m., with winners — 20 in all — announced shortly afterward. Customers must be present to win.

Food can be ordered at the double drive-thru, through a mobile app, as well as takeout and dine-in options. Raising Cane’s is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Home » Business » Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location. Fans can win free chicken for a year at grand opening

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Raising Cane's to open second Albuquerque location. Fans can ...
ABQnews Seeker
The second location, at 2004 Wyoming ... The second location, at 2004 Wyoming Blvd., will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways, performances and more on June 6.
2
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who ...
ABQnews Seeker
HOUSTON (AP) -- A federal judge ... HOUSTON (AP) -- A federal judge did not make an immediate decision Thursday on the fate of a revised version of a federal policy ...
3
Land commissioner bans new oil, gas leases near NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
The land commissioner signed an order ... The land commissioner signed an order banning new oil and gas leases on state land near schools, touching off debate over the industry’s big ...
4
When will educational assistants and other school employees see ...
ABQnews Seeker
EAs deserve more than a minimum ... EAs deserve more than a minimum salary of $12,000 per year, many seemed to think during this legislative session. But when will they start ...
5
Albuquerque man charged with intentionally running over bicyclist
ABQnews Seeker
A man is accused of fatally ... A man is accused of fatally running over another man during an argument last month at a park in Northwest Albuquerque.
6
10 all-day breakfast burrito places in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Which restaurant has the best breakfast ... Which restaurant has the best breakfast burrito is up for debate, but here's a list of 10 burrito spots around town worth adding to ...
7
Albuquerque police ID 3 recent homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department released the ... The Albuquerque Police Department released the names of three men fatally shot in separate incidents over the past two weeks.
8
It's here: Tesla opens second New Mexico location
ABQnews Seeker
The Tesla facility, which sits just ... The Tesla facility, which sits just northwest of the Santa Ana Star Casino, is the second in New Mexico. In 2021, the electric vehicle ...
9
Vanessa Patricks to host events featuring drag stars Kerry ...
ABQnews Seeker
At 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, ... At 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, Vanessa Patricks will host the Lobo Theater Pride Kickoff with Kerri Colby from "RuPaul's Drag Race."