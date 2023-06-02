Editorial: City should restore ABQ Museum funds

The closure of the Unser Racing Museum that had been in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque since 2005 is disappointing. The storied Unser family, nine-time winners of the Indy 500, will forever be linked to Albuquerque, where Bobby and Al Sr. grew up tinkering on cars in their father’s garage on West Central.

While we hope the relocation of the nonprofit museum and its trove of priceless memorabilia to a much larger facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, will serve the Unser family and racing fans well for decades, we also believe the departure raises questions about the $4 million the Albuquerque City Council hurriedly earmarked in April to entice the museum to relocate to Albuquerque. It also raises questions about the state-owned museum land and buildings along Montaño Boulevard in Los Ranchos and the $4.3 million the Legislature pumped into the museum from 2003-06 to help get it up and running.

A spokesperson for Mayor Tim Keller says the $4 million city allocation will remain in the bond category for Museum and Cultural Facilities but will eventually have to be reprogrammed/reappropriated to other projects in that category. It would be better if voters knew exactly what they were voting on. Projects should have to stand on their own merit rather than rely on voter support for nebulous spending.

City Council President Pat Davis says he expects a discussion about the $4 million at Monday’s council meeting, followed by an amendment to the $200 million general obligation bond package at either the June 21 or Aug. 5 City Council meeting. Negotiations between Keller’s administration and city councilors with their own spending priorities will determine what happens with the $4 million, Davis says.

So here’s our 2 cents: The city can and should return the more than $2.5 million cut from original proposal for the Albuquerque Museum, which has served millions of New Mexicans since 1967 and has a vetted, decades-long plan.

Mayor Tim Keller’s proposed budget recommended spending $6.75 million on museums, most of it for projects at the Albuquerque Museum. The final infrastructure package approved by the City Council appropriated $2.5 million of the $3.25 million the mayor had sought for a new education center at the Albuquerque Museum and $1.4 million of the $2 million the mayor had proposed for an upgraded warehouse to house museum collections.

But it slashed all $1 million the mayor had proposed for roof repairs at the museum-run Casa San Ysidro historic adobe home in Corrales, and all of the $250,000 the mayor had proposed for small infrastructure improvements to the Albuquerque Museum.

The Albuquerque Museum is a gem. It had 130,000 in-person visitors in 2022 and hosted 12 major exhibitions. Students from 160 schools visited it at no charge last fiscal year. Its Magic Bus Program takes 10,000 to 15,000 schoolchildren to the museum a year for free.

City councilors and the mayor should make it clear Monday they intend to more fully fund the third and final phase of the museum’s new education center along with xeriscaping, sidewalk repairs and outdoor lighting, critical roof repairs at Casa San Ysidro and the museum’s need for a new warehouse — that is, if they want to send the message the Albuquerque Museum’s many generous current and prospective donors should also support its mission and its many supporters should support the November bond package.

