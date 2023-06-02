Editorial: UNM, NMSU need to set game safety protocols

Playing a college basketball game shouldn’t be life-threatening for anyone.

But tensions between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are unfortunately threatening to end the century-old in-state rivalry between the schools’ men’s basketball teams.

UNM officials have safety concerns about playing NMSU in Las Cruces. There’s plenty of distrust to go around, considering this started at NMSU last fall with a fight in the stands during an Aggie-Lobo football game, then escalated in November at UNM with a student scheme to lure a NMSU player to a confrontation that ended with the player getting shot and fatally shooting a UNM student.

NMSU officials say they have security plans in place to keep UNM players and coaches safe. That would ring truer coming from someone other than the administration of NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia, who just got a shiny new, five-year contract extension even though some Aggie coaches and players dragged their feet on cooperating with law enforcement, to the point of being tailed down Interstate 25 as police tried to locate the former NMSU player’s gun.

What once was a healthy rivalry — that granted sometimes included juvenile acts like players stomping on the gym floor logo of the other team after road wins — has turned downright deadly. Both NMSU-UNM men’s basketball games were canceled last year. That was the right move, then.

But has it gotten so bad the teams can’t play in their rival’s gym without a SWAT team on standby?

The two universities need to make clear what security protocols they are putting in place to keep players, students and fans safe. The Aggie-Lobo rivalry belongs on the court, not the courtroom or worse.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.