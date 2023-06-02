 Editorial: UNM, NMSU need to set game safety protocols - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: UNM, NMSU need to set game safety protocols

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Playing a college basketball game shouldn’t be life-threatening for anyone.

But tensions between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are unfortunately threatening to end the century-old in-state rivalry between the schools’ men’s basketball teams.

UNM officials have safety concerns about playing NMSU in Las Cruces. There’s plenty of distrust to go around, considering this started at NMSU last fall with a fight in the stands during an Aggie-Lobo football game, then escalated in November at UNM with a student scheme to lure a NMSU player to a confrontation that ended with the player getting shot and fatally shooting a UNM student.

NMSU officials say they have security plans in place to keep UNM players and coaches safe. That would ring truer coming from someone other than the administration of NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia, who just got a shiny new, five-year contract extension even though some Aggie coaches and players dragged their feet on cooperating with law enforcement, to the point of being tailed down Interstate 25 as police tried to locate the former NMSU player’s gun.

What once was a healthy rivalry — that granted sometimes included juvenile acts like players stomping on the gym floor logo of the other team after road wins — has turned downright deadly. Both NMSU-UNM men’s basketball games were canceled last year. That was the right move, then.

But has it gotten so bad the teams can’t play in their rival’s gym without a SWAT team on standby?

The two universities need to make clear what security protocols they are putting in place to keep players, students and fans safe. The Aggie-Lobo rivalry belongs on the court, not the courtroom or worse.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: UNM, NMSU need to set game safety protocols

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: UNM, NMSU need to set game safety protocols
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Has the ... From the Editorial Board: Has the UNM-NMSU men's basketball rivalry gotten so ugly a SWAT team needs to be on standby?
2
Editorial: City should restore ABQ Museum funds
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque leaders ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque leaders should restore to the Albuquerque Museum the more than $2.5 million cut from the original $200 million general ...
3
Editorial: Stop, think before you jump into that surging ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Twenty-plus rescues ... From the Editorial Board: Twenty-plus rescues from the Rio Grande even before the monsoon season are way too many.
4
Editorial: Gardens don’t go to waste with nonprofit
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Food Is ... From the Editorial Board: Food Is Free Albuquerque is performing a great service harvesting fruits and produce for folks who need fresh food.
5
Editorial: ‘Enormous budget’ at APS cries out for more ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque Public ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque Public Schools should be positioned for real student academic improvements with its first $2 billion budget, across-the-board pay raises ...
6
Editorial: Casita proposal worth exploring, but details crucial
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Literally ... From the Editorial Board: Literally changing Albuquerque's housing landscape requires proper guardrails to protect property owners' rights.
7
Editorial: NM’s crime crisis needs real action from governor ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: The revival ... From the Editorial Board: The revival of a 1970s commission targeting organized crime will hopefully do more than grab headlines.
8
Editorial: DA needs to explain why no Aggies are ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: No charges ... From the Editorial Board: No charges against any NMSU player, coach or administrator raises concerns about double standards
9
Editorial: 4 years in, CYFD has no handle on ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: CYFD officials ... From the Editorial Board: CYFD officials should know how many drug-addicted babies have been returned home and died.