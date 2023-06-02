Sports Speak Up! On Lobos-Aggies basketball impasse and the Isotopes’ home run celebration

A CALLER TO a sports talk radio show stated ‘I don’t want to play the blame game’ in regard to the NMSU-UNM tragedy last year. But if NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia and coach Greg Heiar had control of their basketball program, there wouldn’t have been at least four players out of their hotel rooms roaming around the UNM campus in the wee hours of the morning. And if a gun-toting Aggie player had stayed in his room, there wouldn’t have been the outrageous shoot-out and the rivalry series between the two universities would unquestionably be continued.

CHECK OUT almost any poll and New Mexico is probably going to be in the Top 10 tier of states with the most recorded drug abuse problem (most likely No. 6). Usually with good marketing promotions, the Isotopes struck out on this home run hitting “meth mask reward.” To put a stop to it, boycotting future games would be a quick solution. Former Dukes’ General Manager Pat McKernan would be spinning in his grave. And until you win a pennant Isotopes, hit your home runs (don’t point to the sky at home plate) and then take a seat on the bench.

IT AIN’T THE 50′s bro. What’s next, bat flips? Let the boys of summer be boys! It’s their game now.

TOTALLY AGREE with the reader who criticized the Isotopes parading with a gas mask after home runs. Come on, what a low-class, contrived way to celebrate.

OK GRANDPA SIMON. Can’t the Isotope ball players have a little fun? Also, the “Breaking Bad” TV show was fictitious.

