NMAA Board sends ‘Two Strikes’ proposal to member schools for vote

The Board of Directors of the New Mexico Activities Association made it known Thursday that it is completely in favor of harsher penalties for embarrassing and detrimental unsportsmanlike behavior at high school sporting events.

And now, we shall see if the NMAA’s member schools are on board with this, too. Because they ultimately are going to have the final word.

The NMAA’s board paved the final piece of administrative road Thursday morning as it unanimously voted in favor of a “Two Strikes” proposal. It was created to help neutralize the type of boorish behavior from fans and/or participants that the NMAA feels has become far too intrusive, and something it very much wants to eradicate.

A referendum will go out sometime next week, at which point the member schools will have a couple of weeks to reply. It is anticipated that they will follow the lead of the NMAA Commission and the NMAA Board of Directors.

Here are the first two sections of the proposed new bylaw:

“Any time an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct by a team participant, including a coach, occurs two or more times during the same season, at the same school, in the same activity, the team will be suspended from participation in that activity for the remainder of the season.”

“Any time an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct by a non-team participant occurs two or more times during the same season, at the same school, in the same activity, the non-team member, along with all school spectators will be suspended from attendance in that activity for the remainder of the season.”

The NMAA crafted the bylaw specifically to separate the fans’ conduct from that of the players and coaches.

Oklahoma is the state New Mexico has been following with this initiative. New Mexico, NMAA executive director Sally Marquez said, is one of a handful of states that are actively trying to add stricter penalties to their bylaws. In New Mexico, this bylaw would essentially supplement its “Compete With Class” initiative.

Examples of egregious behavior in the new bylaw includes “constant verbal attacks on officials” by fans or coaches, and inappropriate chants by student sections directed at “individuals, teams, or officials.”

The “Two Strikes” item was one of several action items the board voted to approve Thursday in its final meeting of the 2022-23 school year. It also voted to approve an amended bylaw that updates the language on the definition of being an amateur, and what student-athletes must avoid if they hope to retain their amateur status. The member schools will vote on this, as well.

There were a few discussion-only items on Thursday’s agenda, including early talk about the next realignment and classification of the schools, which will be finalized by December.

One of the interesting things that came up was basketball data compiled by NMAA Commissioner of Officials Zac Stevenson.

For the second straight year, the NMAA was gathering information at the state tournament in March regarding length of possessions, which of course directly ties in to the feasibility of a shot clock in the future.

Over 8,500 possessions were charted (boys and girls) in March; only 227 (2.6%) exceeded 35 seconds, and another 196 (2.3%) lasted between 30-34 seconds. Together, less than 5% of possessions, based on the results, would have been influenced if a 35-second shot clock were in place.

For boys-only games, 3.2% of all possessions exceeded 35 seconds, and another 3% lasted between 30-34 seconds. The combined 6.2% of possessions that might have been influenced by a shot clock was nearly double last year’s combined 3.2%.