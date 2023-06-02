 Albuquerque security guard accused of beating homeless woman with baton - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque security guard accused of beating homeless woman with baton

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A city of Albuquerque security guard is accused of beating a homeless woman — who has possible mental health issues — with a baton outside the Alvarado Transportation Center in April.

Christopher Romero, 42, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the April 1 incident. Authorities say Romero had been employed with the city for four years at the time of the alleged beating.

A warrant has been issued for Romero’s arrest.

Ava Montoya, a city spokeswoman, said when the city became aware of “allegations of excessive use of force” by Romero, he was put on administrative leave while police investigated.

“This behavior is disturbing and a disservice to our public safety personnel. The City will not tolerate injustice or abuse at the hands of our security officers,” Montoya said in a statement. “Fortunately another City security officer reported the incident, leading to the criminal investigation and arrest by APD detectives.”

Police were made aware of the incident on May 23.

A deputy chief with the Albuquerque Metro Security Division reported that Romero hit the woman with a baton three times as she walked away, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. A city security guard who was with Romero at the time reported the incident because it “was unnecessary and egregious.”

Police said video showed a woman lying on the ground “kicking her feet in the air” and acting “erratic” outside the Downtown transit center. Romero and the other guard are seen approaching the woman.

The video showed the woman pushed Romero and began to back away as he took out his baton, according to the complaint. The woman reportedly retreated from him, complying with his show of force.

“Verbal commands and hands-on tactics should have been attempted at this time, prior to any use of force,” the complaint states.

Instead, according to police, Romero hit the woman in the back and she slumped onto a bench. Police said Romero then hit the woman twice more with the baton as she tried to shield the blow.

The video showed the woman “shifting around as in pain” while Romero hit his baton against the wall to collapse it, according to the complaint.

Police said the other guard told them, in a May 24 interview, that Romero said “oh right (expletive)” before he began hitting the woman and his face was “pure anger.” The guard said he yelled at Romero to stop hitting the woman and called his supervisor to report the use of force.

The guard told police Romero would have kept hitting the woman if he hadn’t intervened, according to the complaint. Albuquerque police were dispatched to investigate but the woman did not respond to questions and they were unable to identify her.

Police said Romero told them in an interview that he used the baton because he felt in fear for his life by an unknown object in the woman’s backpack. Romero said he didn’t remember striking the woman with a baton the third time.

Romero’s statements, such as that the woman jumped up to hit him or that he went to grab his handcuffs, conflicted with the video seen by police, according to the complaint.

On May 24 police found the woman at St. Martin’s shelter and she reportedly confirmed the attack but didn’t say much else. The officer left the woman with his business card.

“As a result of my conversation… I believe she has a difficult time communicating and may possibly suffer from a form of mental illness,” an officer wrote in the complaint.

 

