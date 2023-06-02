 Man found shot to death in Northwest Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Man found shot to death in Northwest Albuquerque

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in a West Side neighborhood.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police responded around 6:15 p.m. to a shooting in a neighborhood northeast of Interstate 40 and Unser. He said officers found a man who had been shot to death in the area.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation,” DeAguero said. “This investigation is in the preliminary stages. When more information becomes available it will be released.”

