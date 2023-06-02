Congressional Notebook: Stansbury votes ‘no’ on debt deal

Changes to the National Environmental Policy Act. Work requirement changes for people on food stamps. Cuts to other government programs.

All three New Mexico representatives in the U.S. House raised similar concerns about negotiated legislation that would curb government spending and increases the debt limit to prevent the country from defaulting on its outstanding debt.

But the Democrats took different courses of action.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury was one of 46 Democrats and 71 Republicans who voted against the bill. Meanwhile, Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Gabe Vasquez were among the 314 lawmakers from both parties who voted in favor of it. The bill was taken up by the Senate on Thursday.

In an interview, Stansbury said she voted with her conscience. She said the bill will make changes to NEPA, which she said were particularly problematic for her.

But under different circumstances, Stansbury said would have voted differently. Default, she said, was not an option.

“I would have 100% voted for the bill, if it had come down to my vote,” she said. “It was clear that was not the scenario that we were facing. Because we had been in discussions for days and we knew how the caucus was going to move forward.”

Vasquez voted in favor of the measure — though he raised similar concerns as Stansbury.

“The reality is that the alternative, to vote no, is much worse for New Mexicans,” he said in an interview. “I can tell you that I am voting for it because the alternative is far worse. I think the administration did the best job that they could in avoiding catastrophe for our nation.”

He said he remains concerned about the bill will affect the permitting process for certain projects, particularly renewable energy infrastructure.

But Vasquez said because the negotiations surrounding the bill were able to prevent cuts to Medicaid, Social Security recipients and veterans, he was OK supporting it.

Leger Fernández voiced similar sentiments to Vasquez.

“This bill is far from perfect. I do not support many of the changes to environmental laws and our nutrition programs, although I am pleased that foster children, the un-housed and veterans will have an easier time accessing much needed help,” she said in a statement. “But I voted for this legislation because it prevents economic catastrophe, rejects the cruelest proposals, and protects investments for our communities. We must also never let Republicans take our economy hostage again.”

CANCEL THE RUSSIA TRIP: Vasquez — along with former New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas — were among a list of Americans who have been banned from Russia, according to the Roswell Daily Record.

The paper reported the trio were among the latest batch of Americans to be officially blocked from the country. They joined a list of hundreds of Americans that includes Stephen Colbert and Morgan Freeman who can’t go to the country.

New Mexico’s other representatives and senators are also banned from Russia, as are Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former Rep. Yvette Herrell, D-N.M., according to the paper.

