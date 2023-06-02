HED’s message to UNM and New Mexico State: Cooperate and play the games

The state’s Higher Education Department wants the rivalry games between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State men’s basketball teams to continue.

But the HED expects those games to be scheduled with open dialogue — and the exchange of safety plans by both schools — so player and spectator safety is the top priority. That’s especially in light of several violent incidents that occurred at an NMSU-hosted football rivalry game in October and a deadly shooting on UNM’s campus involving UNM students plotting to attack an Aggie basketball player a month later.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez has said he can’t, in good conscience, sign off on the Lobos men’s basketball team agreeing to play a game in Las Cruces this coming season until he has — in writing — a security plan from NMSU ensuring safety of his team and fans in the Pan American Center.

Responding to a Journal request for comment on the scheduling impasse going on between the two schools, Higher Education Department spokeswoman Stephanie J. Montoya made clear on Thursday that her department believes NMSU should do as UNM is asking. But the department also believes both schools should be exchanging these security plans ahead of these highly attended and highly charged games.

“The safety and security of student athletes, staff and spectators must be the top priority of any program and venue that hosts intercollegiate athletic events, and providing a written safety plan is a prudent and reasonable measure, especially considering the violent incident that took place last year,” HED Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said in a statement to the Journal.

“The New Mexico Higher Education Department expects New Mexico State University athletics to fully cooperate with the University of New Mexico’s request to provide written documentation of safety protocols to ensure that the tradition of rival games between NMSU and UNM can safely continue.”

NMSU AD Mario Moccia said Thursday night that the school was already planning to provide something in writing to UNM before HED’s statement.

NMSU has also requested of UNM its security plan for the Sept. 16 Aggies-Lobos football game scheduled to be played in Albuquerque in University Stadium. UNM has told the Journal it has written security plans for all its athletic events and will share.

NMSU on Wednesday said that while the chiefs of police of both schools had been talking about the security issues for some time, the school was “not sure what the holdup has been on getting these matchups scheduled.”

NMSU Police Chief Andy Bowen on Wednesday did call Nuñez, and while no written plan has yet been exchanged, it seems to be in the works.

A brawl between Aggie basketball players and UNM students at the Lobos-Aggies football game at New Mexico State last October served as a precursor to a revenge plot a month later on the morning of what was supposed to be the first of two men’s basketball games between the two schools, investigators said.

Then around 3 a.m. on Nov. 19, the day the Aggies and Lobos were scheduled to play basketball in the Pit, police said NMSU basketball player Mike Peake snuck out of his team hotel to meet up with a 17-year-old UNM female student on campus and brought with him a gun he legally owned — though by taking it on a school trip, he violated school policy. There, three UNM students, one of whom was beat up at the football game where Peake and others were seen on video in a brawl on the concourse of Aggie Memorial Stadium, attacked Peake. That student, Brandon Travis, was shot and killed by Peake in self defense.

Nobody from UNM or NMSU was charged in connection to any incidents the October football game . Nobody from NMSU — neither Peake nor several teammates who took items of his, including his gun, from the scene of the shooting — will be charged, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to Travis’ death, three UNM students have been charged in connection to the shooting on campus.