 Kyiv defenses thwart Russia's 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital - Albuquerque Journal

Kyiv defenses thwart Russia’s 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital

By Susie Blann / Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow’s sixth air attack in six days on Kyiv, local officials said Friday.

The Ukrainian capital was simultaneously attacked from different directions by Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles from the Caspian region, senior Kyiv official Serhii Popko wrote on Telegram.

A 68-year-old man and an 11-year-old child were wounded in the attack, with private houses, outbuildings and cars sustaining damage from falling debris, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

A recent spate of attacks on the capital has put strain on residents and tested the strength of Ukraine’s air defenses while Kyiv officials plot what they say is an upcoming counteroffensive to push back the Kremlin’s forces 15 months after their full-scale invasion. Kyiv was the target of drone and missile attacks on 17 days last month, including daylight attacks.

Moscow’s strategy could backfire, however, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

The air campaign aims to “degrade Ukrainian counteroffensive capabilities, but … the Russian prioritization of Kyiv is likely further limiting the campaign’s ability to meaningfully constrain potential Ukrainian counteroffensive actions,” it said in an assessment late Thursday.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted all 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones, Ukraine’s chief of staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said.

Meanwhile, border regions of Russia once again came under fire from Ukraine. Recent cross-border raids have also rattled those regions of Russia and put the Kremlin on guard.

That could be a Ukrainian strategy to disperse Russian forces before a counteroffensive begins.

“Russian commanders now face an acute dilemma of whether to (strengthen) defenses in Russia’s border regions or reinforce their lines in occupied Ukraine,” the U.K. ministry of defense said Friday.

Air defense systems shot down “several Ukrainian drones” overnight Thursday in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

In the neighboring Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, regional Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said that Ukrainian forces shelled two villages on Friday morning. No casualties were reported.

Two drones also attacked energy facilities in Russia’s western Smolensk region, which borders Belarus, in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Kyiv defenses thwart Russia’s 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Latest Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine's capital kills at ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched a pre-dawn missile barrage on Ukraine's capital Thursday, killing 3 people including a 9-year-old and her mother, officials ...
2
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A rare ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A rare drone attack jolted Moscow early Tuesday, causing only light damage but forcing evacuations as residential buildings were struck ...
3
Sleepless in Kyiv: Nighttime Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The attacks ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The attacks come at night, when most in Kyiv are sound asleep. The sirens wail across the Ukrainian capital, rousing ...
4
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's capital ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv ...
5
Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The head ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner claimed Thursday that his forces have started pulling out of Bakhmut ...
6
Head of Russian private army Wagner says more than ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The head ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The head of the Russian private army Wagner has again broken with the Kremlin line on Ukraine, saying its goal ...
7
Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia's military ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia's military said Tuesday it quashed what appeared to be one of the most serious cross-border attacks from Ukraine since ...
8
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian ...
AP Feeds
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) -- Ukrainian President ... HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern ...
9
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia fired ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air ...