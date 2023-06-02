 Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn't review fragile 8-year-old girl's file before she died - Albuquerque Journal

Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn’t review fragile 8-year-old girl’s file before she died

By Valerie Gonzalez / Associated Press

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare blood disorder before she appeared to have a seizure and died on her ninth day in custody, an internal investigation found.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said the child’s parents shared the medical history with authorities on May 10, a day after the family was taken into custody.

But a nurse practitioner declined to review documents about the girl the day she died, CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility said in its initial statement Thursday on the May 17 death. The nurse practitioner reported denying three or four requests from the girl’s mother for an ambulance.

Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, whose parents are Honduran, was born in Panama with congenital heart disease. She received surgery three years ago that her mother, Mabel Alvarez Benedicks, characterized as successful during a May 19 interview with The Associated Press.

A day before she died, Anadith showed a fever of 104.9 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius), the CBP report said.

A surveillance video system at the Harlingen, Texas, station was out of service since April 13, a violation of federal law that prevented evidence collection, according to the Office of Professional Responsibility, akin to a police department’s office of internal affairs. The system was flagged for repair but wasn’t fixed until May 23, six days after the girl died.

Still, the report relied on interviews with Border Patrol agents and contracted medical personnel to raise a host of new and troubling questions about what went wrong during the girl’s nine days in custody, which far exceeded the agency’s own limit of 72 hours.

Investigators gave no explanation for decisions that medical staff made and appeared to be at a loss for words.

“Despite the girl’s condition, her mother’s concerns, and the series of treatments required to manage her condition, contracted medical personnel did not transfer her to a hospital for higher-level care,” the Office of Professional Responsibility said.

Troy Miller, CBP’s acting commissioner, said the initial investigation “provides important new information on this tragic death” and he reaffirmed recent measures including a review of all “medically fragile” cases in custody to ensure they are out of custody as soon as possible. Average time in custody has dropped by more than half for families in two weeks, he said.

“(This death) was a deeply upsetting and unacceptable tragedy. We can — and we will — do better to ensure this never happens again,” Miller said.

Anadith entered Brownsville, Texas, with her parents and two older siblings May 9 when daily illegal crossings topped 10,000 as migrants rushed to beat the end of pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum.

She was diagnosed with the flu May 14 at a temporary holding facility in Donna, Texas, and was moved with her family to Harlingen. Staff had about nine encounters with Anadith and her mother over the next four days at the Harlingen station until her death over concerns including high fever, flu symptoms, nausea and breathing difficulties. She was given medications, a cold pack and a cold shower, according to the Office of Professional Responsibility.

A court-appointed monitor expressed concern in January about chronic conditions of medically fragile children not getting through to Border Patrol staff.

Dr. Paul H. Wise, a Stanford University pediatrics professor who was in South Texas last week to look into the circumstances around what he said was a “preventable” death, said there should be little hesitation about sending ill children to the hospital, especially those with chronic conditions.

Anadith’s mother told the AP that she informed staff of her child’s conditions, which included sickle-cell anemia, and repeatedly asked for medical assistance and an ambulance to take her daughter to a hospital but the requests were denied until her child fell unconscious.

Karla Marisol Vargas, an attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project who is representing the family, said Border Patrol agents rejected her pleas for medicine until the day she died.

“They refused to review documents showing the illnesses that her daughter had,” Vargas said.

The family is living with relatives in New York City while funeral arrangements are made.

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this story.

Home » Around the Region » Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn’t review fragile 8-year-old girl’s file before she died

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn't review fragile 8-year-old ...
Around the Region
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) -- Border Patrol ... HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) -- Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare ...
2
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who ...
ABQnews Seeker
HOUSTON (AP) -- A federal judge ... HOUSTON (AP) -- A federal judge did not make an immediate decision Thursday on the fate of a revised version of a federal policy ...
3
Dog attack victim died from blood loss
Around the Region
May 30--TUCUMCARI -- A jogger encountered ... May 30--TUCUMCARI -- A jogger encountered the pack of five dogs shortly before they fatally mauled a Tucumcari man in February, and two men ...
4
Why Texas' GOP-controlled House impeached Republican Attorney General Ken ...
Around the Region
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- After years ... AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state's GOP-controlled House of ...
5
Videos, 911 calls capture frantic response to deadly rampage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hours of police body and dash ... Hours of police body and dash camera videos released Friday along with hundreds of dispatch recordings paint a vivid picture of the May 15 ...
6
California's epic melting snowpack means cold, deadly torrents ahead ...
Around the Region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California rivers ... SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California rivers fed by this winter's massive Sierra Nevada snowpack have been turned into deadly torrents, drawing warnings from public ...
7
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) -- Virgin Galactic ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) -- Virgin Galactic completed what is expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips ...
8
US Border Patrol says agents who killed man in ...
Around the Region
PHOENIX (AP) -- U.S. Border Patrol ... PHOENIX (AP) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire fatally shot a man on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona after he ...
9
Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental ...
Around the Region
DENVER (AP) -- The parents of ... DENVER (AP) -- The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff's deputy while suffering a mental health crisis won a $19 ...