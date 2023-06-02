 It's a big year for whitewater on the Rio Grande - Albuquerque Journal

It’s a big year for whitewater on the Rio Grande

By Eddie Moore / North Chief Photographer

Luke Kriken, yellow, and Josephine Welsh, both from Taos, along with their catamaran, get capsized by a hug wave in Souse Hole in a Race Course section of the Rio Grande near Pilar, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. On Tuesday most boats didn’t make it through this rapid with its passengers still aboard. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque)
A boat load of rafters with Far Flung Adventures make it through Souse Hole in a Race Course section of the Rio Grande near Pilar, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque)
A group of whitewater rafters with Far Flung Adventures get ready at Quartzite Recreation Site to head down the Race Course section of the Rio Grande near Pilar, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque)
Joel Rathbun, a rafting guide with Los Rios River Runners, get boats ready at launch on the Rio Grande Race Course, at the Quartzite Recreation Site, near Pilar, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque)
Joel Rathbun, a rafting guide with Los Rios River Runners, pulls a boat through the water past an information sign, at the Quartzite Recreation Site, near Pilar, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. This area is part of the parking lot most of the year, but is now flooded due to high water levels. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque)
A group of whitewater rafters with Far Flung Adventures float down the Race Course section of the Rio Grande near Pilar, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque)
