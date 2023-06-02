Man who killed alleged auto burglar not guilty of murder but manslaughter, assault charges still possible

Up until last week, Mario Figueroa was facing first degree murder charges stemming from his attempt to stop a trio of alleged auto burglars who were breaking into his car in 2019.

After a week-long trial in state District Court in Albuquerque, a jury found him guilty of only one charge: tampering with evidence, a petty misdemeanor.

Jurors acquitted Figueroa of first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jacob Gearing. But the jury hung on whether Figueroa committed voluntary manslaughter or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

State District Judge Stan Whitaker gave the Bernalillo District Attorney’s office 30 days to determine whether it will retry him on the manslaughter and assault charges.

Prosecutors maintained Figueroa violated the law by using deadly force, while defense attorneys questioned the integrity of the investigation.

According to police and court records, Figueroa caught Gearing and another man breaking into his car the early morning of May 20, 2019. Gearing was shot twice in the back, fled in a car with two others, and later died in a nearby parking lot.

Figueroa’s stolen property was later found in a car parked outside the El Mezquite Market on Albuquerque’s West Side.

But police faulted Figueroa for initially saying he didn’t have a gun that early morning when he noticed a white Hyundai had stopped next to his 2002 gray Toyota.

Police also said he tried to hide his identity by giving a different last name and date of birth. Figueroa is a Mexican national.

“It is inherently dangerous to fire a gun at another person,” the DA’s office said in motion seeking to detain Figueroa pending trial. “By attempting to conceal his role in the incident … the defendant knew that it was wrong and dangerous for him to fire the gun at the victim. By using deadly force to protect his property the defendant shows that he has no concern for the safety of others.”

One of the alleged auto burglars later admitted riding around Figueroa’s neighborhood “car hopping,” which is slang for auto burglaries. The trio stopped at Figueroa’s car, and a woman, identified as Tara Bell of Farmington, waited in the driver’s seat. Gearing, 31, who had an Arkansas driver’s license, and 32-year-old Jeremy Ritter of Farmington jumped out and allegedly broke into Figueroa’s car.

That’s when police say Figueroa came out of his home and shot Gearing, who then ran to Bell’s car, fell out but got back up and into the passenger’s seat. Ritter climbed inside the car and they drove to the nearby El Mezquite Market where Bell, 21, dumped the trio’s methamphetamines, drug pipes, cell phones, scale and other items into a drainpipe, according to police reports.

Figueroa’s wife had called 911, and police located the getaway car, the stolen property and recovered the items in the drain.

After the jury rendered its verdict, Figueroa’s defense attorneys, Justine Fox-Young and Marshall Ray, asked the judge to impose sanctions because prosecutors failed to disclose a recorded statement their client gave to law enforcement in 2019.

“The statement was apparently in the possession of law enforcement since May 2019 but (was) never disclosed to the defense until the 1st day of trial in this matter,” wrote the judge in an order filed Tuesday.

Whitaker found the prosecution “failed to comply with its legal and procedural obligations” and he imposed sanctions that included prohibiting prosecutors from using the recorded statement in any manner at trial. The judge also formally reprimanded the prosecution for its failure to discover and disclose the recorded statement to the defense in a “timely manner.”

An attorney for Figueroa declined to comment Thursday, as did a spokeswoman for the DA’s office.

Meanwhile, Figueroa is facing new charges related to a New Mexico State Police investigation. He was charged in January of this year with receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.