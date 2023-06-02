City announces recipients of the 2023 Creative Bravos Awards

The city of Albuquerque’s Department of Arts and Culture has announced the 2023 Creative Bravos Awards.

The Creative Bravos Awards began nearly 35 years ago and have since recognized the creative work of more than 290 artists, programs, organizations, businesses and events that have made significant impact on the lives of area residents, neighborhoods and communities.

“We are happy to honor the remarkable creative achievements of this year’s winners and eagerly anticipate the joyous moments of sharing their inspiring stories with the community once more,” said first lady Elizabeth Kistin Keller, who chairs the selection committee. “The vibrant and exceptional talents within our local creative community truly paint Albuquerque as a lively and extraordinary haven for living, working, and enjoying life to the fullest.”

The ceremony is on Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the KiMo Theatre. Tickets are $5, plus fees, and on sale now for an evening of live entertainment, performances, celebration and more at holdmyticket.com.

This year’s recipients are:

Tom Guralnick is the 2023 recipient of the Creative Bravos Legacy Award recognizing his sustained leadership, mentorship and professional excellence in Albuquerque’s creative economy. As the founder of Outpost Productions, as well as an accomplished musician himself, he has led, nurtured and grown the Outpost Performance Space and the Outpost community of patrons, musicians, students, volunteers and partners. Guralnick is admired and respected nationally and internationally for his commitment to jazz and performance opportunities for local, national and international musicians, and his dedication to create an intimate venue that centers the relationship between performer and audience. AirDance New Mexico is a collaborative performance company that presents innovative theatrical shows with a special emphasis on aerial arts. The company’s unique shows are created and performed cooperatively by artists from different disciplines and cultures operating under the shared belief and practice that collaborative expressions make for performance works that can actually change the world, even as they entertain. The diverse and multi-talented artists of AirDance New Mexico are trained in aerial arts, dance, theater arts, music, literary arts, various other circus arts, and visual, photographic and filmic arts.

Laura Ferrary and Richard Chapman are widely-known in the arts community as the kindest and most generous hosts and arts enthusiasts. Together they have been hosting artists, creatives and visitors from around the globe at their home in Downtown Albuquerque for more than 15 years. Originally they opened Bella Roma as a bed and breakfast, but even in the midst of running their business they prioritized welcoming artists visiting as participants in festivals, exhibit openings and live performance. Working with local arts nonprofits like 516 Arts, The Outpost, Tricklock Company and others, Ferrary and Chapman not only hosted artists free of charge but also contributed resources from funds to food in an effort to bolster under-resourced arts events.

Adrian Gomez is a veteran journalist of 20 years, with more than 15 years writing about and covering arts and entertainment in Albuquerque. As the arts and entertainment editor for the Albuquerque Journal, Gomez covers all facets of arts and culture with passion, commitment and longevity. According to the city, Gomez’s writing and publishing about arts in the community is a critical part of the broader arts ecosystem.

La Chancla is a DIY space in Barelas led by Adri de la Cruz and Bethany Baca centered around equitable development for local artists, musicians, organizers, thespians and all-around creatives. La Chancla was created to serve and assist creatives in Albuquerque who did not fit the typical archetype of the creative culture and scene in Albuquerque. La Chancla aims to be a nonexclusionary safe space for all types of creatives to experiment and grow within their practice while focusing on creatives that may not have the same opportunities as others.

Adelio Lechuga is a young creative and multi-disciplinary artist working at the intersection of written word, performance and advocacy. As an organizer, Lechuga has worked to ensure the safety of Albuquerque-based youth. As an artist, Lechuga has worked in the medium of movement, exploring the physical body as a mode of storytelling. Utilizing the apparatus of aerial hammock, Lechuga combines his love of movement and music in a style uniquely his own. Lechuga has written and performed many original poetry pieces including performing at the 2021 city of Albuquerque’s State of the City and was published in the book, “22 Poems and a Prayer for El Paso” in 2020. He also works with the SouthWest Organizing Project, was a member of the inaugural Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps, a core artist for ListenABQ, and has worked as a facilitator for the National Latinx Writer Gathering

Marya Errin Jones is currently a Master of Fine Arts candidate in dramatic writing with experience as a journalist, artist, musician and actor. She also founded and served as managing director of The Tannex, one of Albuquerque’s most recognized spaces for independent music, writing and art. Almost single-handedly, most often utilizing only her own personal funds, Jones produced more than 400 events, performances and fundraisers providing opportunities for marginalized and/or underrepresented artists. She is the co-founder and co-producer of ABQ Zine Fest, an annual free-to-the-public event to celebrate DIY literary culture in the form of zines.

Mariposa Gallery remains one of the oldest contemporary craft galleries in the country, exhibiting the finest contemporary art, jewelry and ceramics in New Mexico since 1974. Mariposa Gallery rotates artists, hosts openings, promotes dozens of artists in dozens of medias year in and year out, and they have been doing so for nearly a half century.