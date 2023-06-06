The meaning of justice to victims vs. law’s goal

On the day he was murdered, Bangladeshi geology professor Taher Ahmed interrupted his visit with his adult children in Dhaka, the nation’s capital and largest city, to return to his university for an important faculty meeting.

The meeting, scheduled for the following morning, had been called to discuss plagiarism charges against a junior professor in the department, Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin. It was Ahmed who had discovered and reported the alleged plagiarism.

For Ahmed, the meeting represented a painful professional duty. The two men had previously been friends. For Mohiuddin, the stakes could hardly have been higher. He faced the imminent loss of his reputation and job.

The next morning, Ahmed didn’t show up at the meeting. Nor did he return his family’s increasingly frantic phone calls. His son traveled to the university, six hours from Dhaka, to search for his missing father. He eventually found his body in a septic tank not far from his home.

Mohiuddin was convicted of masterminding the murder and sentenced to death. But he belonged to a politically-influential family, according to a Wikipedia article on the case. The appellate court granted him bail, a sign that the judges looked favorably upon his appeal.

Meanwhile, Professor Ahmed’s daughter, Shagufta Tabassum Ahmed, was finishing her law studies. In a first-person “as told to” article published by the BBC, she said that when she learned Mohiuddin had been released from prison, “my future snapped into focus.” Upon graduation, she “immediately started assisting the prosecution.”

For an American lawyer, that rings all sorts of alarm bells. Lawyers often have to fight against the human tendency to let emotions dictate their decision-making. For the child of a murder victim, that fight would be so much harder. Besides, are the goals sought by survivors the same as those sought by the government?

Judith Herman, a Harvard Medical School professor, recently published “Truth and Repair: How Trauma Survivors Envision Justice.” She asked 30 victims of serious abuse and violence what justice would mean to them. She begins her summary of their answers with this statement: “The first precept of survivors’ justice is the desire for community acknowledgement that a wrong has been done.”

It’s a simple statement that contains a world of meaning. It explains the real significance of the decision by police not to investigate reported crimes. Missing Native women and untested rape kits are extreme examples. But many who report property crime know the feeling, too.

A German philosopher, Axel Honneth, has devoted his career to elaborating a concept similar to Herman’s first precept. He writes about the universal human need for “recognition” by others. We live in communion with others, like it or not. The opposite of recognition is “the experience of humiliation or disrespect.”

The Online Etymology Dictionary says that “humiliate” shares its root with “humus” (the soil, not the bean dip). Being humiliated means being treated like dirt. “Respect,” which shares a root with spectacles, comes from the Latin for looking. Its negation, “disrespect,” means to not see.

Yet another professor, Michael Rosen, published a short book called “Dignity,” in which he wrote about a civilized society’s duty “to mark the value of human beings even … in contexts of death and suffering.”

All these writers are, I think, describing an important part of what victims of crime and their survivors want from their government. They want acknowledgment that they, or their loved ones, are valued members of the community, deserving of the respect the perpetrator denied them.

But the criminal law isn’t primarily concerned with the relationship of perpetrator to victim. Instead, it regulates the relationship of the accused to the state. The criminal justice system is set up to process lawsuits, and victims aren’t even parties to those. They’re witnesses, at best, or evidence.

The conventional list of the criminal justice system’s goals includes punishment, incapacitation, rehabilitation, deterrence. The first three are exclusively concerned with the relationship of state to accused, while the fourth is aimed at unknown others.

Restitution is sometimes listed as a fifth goal, which at least acknowledges the existence of a victim. But in New Mexico restitution is limited to out-of-pocket costs.

Once charges are filed, judges regulate the relationship between the state and the accused by such means as suppressing or excluding evidence, limiting testimony, even dismissing charges. As an incidental effect, there may be no community acknowledgement that a wrong has been done, no recognition, no dignity.

I think this fundamental mismatch of goals lies at the base of much public dissatisfaction with the criminal justice system.

Mohiuddin’s conviction and sentence have been repeatedly upheld on appeal. His most recent writ application was denied last month.

Joel Jacobsen is an author who in 2015 retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com.