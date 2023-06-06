 The meaning of justice to victims vs. law's goal - Albuquerque Journal

The meaning of justice to victims vs. law’s goal

By Joel Jacobsen/Jacobsen's Counsel

On the day he was murdered, Bangladeshi geology professor Taher Ahmed interrupted his visit with his adult children in Dhaka, the nation’s capital and largest city, to return to his university for an important faculty meeting.

The meeting, scheduled for the following morning, had been called to discuss plagiarism charges against a junior professor in the department, Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin. It was Ahmed who had discovered and reported the alleged plagiarism.

For Ahmed, the meeting represented a painful professional duty. The two men had previously been friends. For Mohiuddin, the stakes could hardly have been higher. He faced the imminent loss of his reputation and job.

The next morning, Ahmed didn’t show up at the meeting. Nor did he return his family’s increasingly frantic phone calls. His son traveled to the university, six hours from Dhaka, to search for his missing father. He eventually found his body in a septic tank not far from his home.

Mohiuddin was convicted of masterminding the murder and sentenced to death. But he belonged to a politically-influential family, according to a Wikipedia article on the case. The appellate court granted him bail, a sign that the judges looked favorably upon his appeal.

Meanwhile, Professor Ahmed’s daughter, Shagufta Tabassum Ahmed, was finishing her law studies. In a first-person “as told to” article published by the BBC, she said that when she learned Mohiuddin had been released from prison, “my future snapped into focus.” Upon graduation, she “immediately started assisting the prosecution.”

For an American lawyer, that rings all sorts of alarm bells. Lawyers often have to fight against the human tendency to let emotions dictate their decision-making. For the child of a murder victim, that fight would be so much harder. Besides, are the goals sought by survivors the same as those sought by the government?

Judith Herman, a Harvard Medical School professor, recently published “Truth and Repair: How Trauma Survivors Envision Justice.” She asked 30 victims of serious abuse and violence what justice would mean to them. She begins her summary of their answers with this statement: “The first precept of survivors’ justice is the desire for community acknowledgement that a wrong has been done.”

It’s a simple statement that contains a world of meaning. It explains the real significance of the decision by police not to investigate reported crimes. Missing Native women and untested rape kits are extreme examples. But many who report property crime know the feeling, too.

A German philosopher, Axel Honneth, has devoted his career to elaborating a concept similar to Herman’s first precept. He writes about the universal human need for “recognition” by others. We live in communion with others, like it or not. The opposite of recognition is “the experience of humiliation or disrespect.”

The Online Etymology Dictionary says that “humiliate” shares its root with “humus” (the soil, not the bean dip). Being humiliated means being treated like dirt. “Respect,” which shares a root with spectacles, comes from the Latin for looking. Its negation, “disrespect,” means to not see.

Yet another professor, Michael Rosen, published a short book called “Dignity,” in which he wrote about a civilized society’s duty “to mark the value of human beings even … in contexts of death and suffering.”

All these writers are, I think, describing an important part of what victims of crime and their survivors want from their government. They want acknowledgment that they, or their loved ones, are valued members of the community, deserving of the respect the perpetrator denied them.

But the criminal law isn’t primarily concerned with the relationship of perpetrator to victim. Instead, it regulates the relationship of the accused to the state. The criminal justice system is set up to process lawsuits, and victims aren’t even parties to those. They’re witnesses, at best, or evidence.

The conventional list of the criminal justice system’s goals includes punishment, incapacitation, rehabilitation, deterrence. The first three are exclusively concerned with the relationship of state to accused, while the fourth is aimed at unknown others.

Restitution is sometimes listed as a fifth goal, which at least acknowledges the existence of a victim. But in New Mexico restitution is limited to out-of-pocket costs.

Once charges are filed, judges regulate the relationship between the state and the accused by such means as suppressing or excluding evidence, limiting testimony, even dismissing charges. As an incidental effect, there may be no community acknowledgement that a wrong has been done, no recognition, no dignity.

I think this fundamental mismatch of goals lies at the base of much public dissatisfaction with the criminal justice system.

Mohiuddin’s conviction and sentence have been repeatedly upheld on appeal. His most recent writ application was denied last month.

Joel Jacobsen is an author who in 2015 retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » The meaning of justice to victims vs. law’s goal

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The meaning of justice to victims vs. law's goal
ABQnews Seeker
On the day he was murdered, ... On the day he was murdered, Bangladeshi geology professor Taher Ahmed interrupted his visit with his adult children in Dhaka, the nation's capital and ...
2
‘Weak mayor’ proposal sets up possible 10-member City Council
ABQnews Seeker
Councilors deferred until June 21 a ... Councilors deferred until June 21 a proposal that would reshape Albuquerque's government
3
Camp in session: UNM basketball players get experience coaching ...
ABQnews Seeker
Monday, at the Pit, 75 3rd ... Monday, at the Pit, 75 3rd through 7th graders were wide eyed and excited to be learning from their favorite Lobo basketball stars.
4
Can rivalry games be saved? UNM, NMSU swap facility ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid a rare offseason flare-up of ... Amid a rare offseason flare-up of rivalry drama, UNM and NMSU on Monday made progress toward getting their hoops rivalry going again.
5
Pipeline from this surprising school produces more transfers to ...
ABQnews Seeker
This week, two new transfer announcements ... This week, two new transfer announcements in as many days amounted to (unofficially) two new Lobos in former Alabama State running back Jacory Merritt ...
6
Thousands of households will have to pay more for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program ... The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program is implementing a 6% rate increase for trash and recycling for residents in the unincorporated areas of the ...
7
New Mexico United bumps up assistant to take over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's ... Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's first assistant coach, ran Monday's training session and will coach the team for Saturday's match at Tampa Bay ...
8
State agency extends contracts for Medicaid providers amid uncertainty ...
ABQnews Seeker
The move by the New Mexico ... The move by the New Mexico Human Services Department to extend the existing contracts through June 2024 - instead of the end of this ...
9
FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The biker gang expert's testimony came ... The biker gang expert's testimony came during a pretrial detention hearing for one of two alleged Bandidos arrested after the Red River shootings. After ...