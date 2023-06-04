And for your second wish ...?

Marcus M. Martin is a fan of the Tony Awards.

When the performer was 16, he recalls watching the award show and seeing James Monroe Iglehart take home the Tony for best featured actor in a musical for his portrayal of Genie in “Aladdin.”

Flash forward nearly a decade and Martin is in the role of Genie on the national tour of “Aladdin.”

“Seeing James Monroe Iglehart on that stage winning the award resonated with me,” he says. “I hadn’t seen someone who looked like me on stage. I’m a plus-size African American actor. Seeing what he did with the character, I was so inspired to put myself out there on stage.”

“Aladdin” beings its seven-performance run to Popejoy Hall beginning Wednesday, June 7.

The Tony Award-winning musical is based on the Oscar-winning animated film.

It opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawning nine productions on four continents.

Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Tokyo and Madrid, with a U.K. tour slated to open later this year. The Broadway production recently played its 3,000th performance and joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.

The songs include folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights.”

Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. The production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Martin performs nearly five nights a week, along with a day or two of travel time with the cast.

In the role of Genie, he’s also on stage the entire time and he’s learned a few things from life on the road and stage.

“It’s a labor of love,” he says of performing. “You have to learn to pace yourself. The skill of performing and balancing with the skill of pacing yourself, I’ve gotten better at it.”

Martin describes Genie as the life of the party.

“He’s joy. He’s wisdom. He’s nuance,” he says. “As an actor the nuance is my favorite part of playing the character. Genie has big numbers and there’s a lot of heaviness on the Genie having to serve Aladdin. Genie has an entire arc within the story.”

Martin is also humbled to be able to represent himself in the cast.

“We all have gifts and I’m able to provide my journey on this level,” he says. “Living as a person of color, it’s important to be seen. I’m on stage and hoping that I inspire someone.”