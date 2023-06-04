One ABQ park shares its tenacity and name with a U.S. diplomat

Editor’s note: The Journal continues “What’s in a Name?,” a once a month column in which writer Elaine D. Briseño will give a short history of how places in New Mexico got their names.

Pat Hurley Park provides one of the most stunning, publicly-accessible views of Albuquerque, and while many have perched on its hilltop taking in the city’s strip of forest by the river and melon-colored mountain range, they probably don’t realize its name comes to us from Oklahoma.

The park and surrounding neighborhood were named for Oklahoma native Patrick Jay Hurley, an attorney who served as secretary of war for President Herbert Hoover, the country’s 31st president elected to one term in 1929. He retired to New Mexico at the end of WWII after having served as U.S. ambassador to China under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. While living in New Mexico, he made three unsuccessful attempts for the U.S. Senate between 1946 to 1952, but would live out the rest of his life here.

Hurley was born in 1883 in the Choctaw Nation near Coalgate, Oklahoma, to parents of Irish descent and went to work at an early age. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, he was working in the coal mines alongside his father by the time he was 11. His mother’s death a few years later in 1896 would change life as he knew it. He was the fourth of eight children and when she died, the family fell apart.

He left for Texas in 1898 at the age of 15 with dreams of joining the Rough Riders, a volunteer cavalry in the Spanish-American War. They turned him away because of his age. That wasn’t the end of his military hopes. Later, he became a member of the Oklahoma National Guard and served on the Mexican border and in 1917 went to France with the first detachment of the American Artillery, according to his obituary.

Although he was Anglo, he received a degree from Bacone College, an historic Indian university in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he worked to pay for his room and board, but also involved himself in extra-curricular activities, including football and the debate team, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. He earned a law degree from the National University of Law School in Washington D.C. in 1908 and returned to his home state to open his own law practice.

One of his most significant legal triumphs was winning a lawsuit that kept the Mississippi Choctaws from enrolling with the Oklahoma Choctaws, which according to the historical society, protected the Oklahoma Choctaws oil and gas revenues from being diluted.

But it was real estate, oil and uranium that made him a wealthy man. He helped build New Mexico’s first oil refineries in the late 1920s before stepping into the national, political spotlight. During World War II, Hurley was called to active duty and promoted to brigadier general, getting wounded while running the blockade of Bataan. He was appointed as ambassador to China in 1944, but only served one year, retiring in 1945 and moving to New Mexico where he became a prominent figure in the state’s Republican Party.

There was a request in front of the Albuquerque City Council, then called the City Commission, in June of 1950 to change the name of Palisades Park to Pat Hurley Park, according to a short mention in the June 27 edition of the Albuquerque Tribune. The park was at the corner of Palisades and La Bajada roads, which is how it got its original name but Hurley donated additional land for the park and so it was rechristened with his name.

Erosion is a constant battle at the park, which is susceptible to harsh winds because of its hillside placement near the West Side bluffs that oversee the river. Like New Orleans continuously pumping out water to keep from going under, the city continuously battles drifting sand as Mother Nature does her best to return the park to its natural state.

A March 26, 1954, article in the Journal talked about the city’s ongoing battle to prevent the nearby sand dunes from swallowing up the park.

“The city’s more than $4,100 expenditure for beautifying Pat Hurley Park is gone with the wind,” the story said. “City Commission Chairman Clyde Tingley, who recently demanded figures on the cost of improving the Westside tract, said windblown sand had covered the grass and the trees had died.”

The city’s park board declared shifting sand dunes made the park suitable “only for its present use – dishpan sliding.”

Those assertions were refuted by the Pat Hurley Park Committee Chairman Joe Farber, who blamed the dead grass and trees on the city’s lack of care in an Albuquerque Tribune article that printed the same day. He suggested making those “dishpan sliding” dunes a scenic feature of the park.

Fortunately, the park didn’t remain just a pile of sand only fit for kitchen cookware. The city has gone to great lengths to make it attractive and functional while working with, instead of against, its sloping landscape.

In February, the city told the Albuquerque Journal it’s constantly taking steps to mitigate erosion as well as searching for new ways to keep it in check. Hardy shrubs spread across the hill play a key role so helping those germinate is important. There are also man-made features, including a series of stairs and gabion walls, which are made of metal cages filled with volcanic rock, that catch water and help mitigate sand drift.

The park is split into two levels and features a grass field, walking trails, benches, pavilions, a basketball court, a playground and mature trees that provide ample shade. A community center named after the late, longtime Pat Hurley Neighborhood Association president Joan Jones sits in the lower portion of the park.

The Pat Hurley Neighborhood Association formed in 1994 and went on hiatus but recently became active again in 2022. The surrounding neighborhood was actually once part of the village of Atrisco, a farming community founded in 1700 before the city of Albuquerque existed. The village sat within the 82,000-acre Spanish land grant.

Its current boundaries are Yucca Drive to the west and expanding east to the Rio Grande. Its northern border is La Bajada Road NW spanning south to Central. Like the park, its name honors the one-time ambassador.

Hurley was not able to witness the full development of the park he helped establish but his son did. Wilson Hurley, one of Southwest’s most prominent landscape painters, spent time in New Mexico as a boy and also lived and worked in Albuquerque as an adult. According to the Wilson Hurley website established by his family the “beauty of New Mexico and its art traditions led to his early interest in painting.”

Pat Hurley died July 30, 1963, at his Santa Fe home just a few days after being chosen by the New Mexico Historical Society as one of the first people named to its Hall of Fame. He was 80-years-old.

Curious about how a town, street or building got its name? Email writer Elaine D. Briseño at ebriseno@abqjournal.com or 505-823-3965 as she continues the monthly journey in “What’s in a Name?”