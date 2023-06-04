Popejoy bringing the best of Broadway and beyond to ABQ

Popejoy Hall is getting the best of Broadway.

The upcoming season has plenty of musicals – both modern and classics – ready to hit the iconic stage.

The 2023-2024 Broadway in New Mexico series will see the return of “Disney’s The Lion King,” as well as the classic “My Fair Lady.” “The Lion King” kicks off the new season on Oct. 18 through Nov. 5.

Newer Broadway hits “Hadestown,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “Beetlejuice” will be presented for the first time in New Mexico.

The Ovation Series offers two special shows for Broadway fans – Renée Elise Goldsberry, star of “Hamilton” on Broadway and “Girls5Eva” on Peacock, debuts at Popejoy in a performance made possible by the Popejoy Excellence Fund. The small but wonderfully versatile cast of “Forbidden Broadway” lights up the stage with their parody of popular showtunes.

“Popejoy brings the magic to New Mexico and this season we’re excited to bring five world-class Broadway tours, including the return of the majestic and awe-inspiring production of ‘Disney’s The Lion King,’ and 18 of the best in touring performing arts including dance, music and theater from around the world,” says Fabianna Borghese, Popejoy director.

Broadway isn’t the only thing celebrated on the stage this season.

The Ovation Series also features four performances that pay tribute to legendary singers. “Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience,” debuts in November as the only tribute performance officially licensed by the Cash estate.

“Proud Tina” bills itself as the “ultimate tribute to Tina Turner” with a live band and talented singer portraying the star in an electrifying concert experience.

The singers of “Trailblazing Women in Country” take a heartfelt approach to their renditions of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton’s greatest hits. Finally, Complexions Contemporary Ballet performs a glam rock dance tribute to the music of David Bowie in their show, “Star Dust.”

The TEN Tenors and Drum Tao, also return, as well as The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players will perform the masterpiece of musical comedy, “The Pirates of Penzance.”

New subscriptions go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 6, at popejoypresents.com/subscribe.