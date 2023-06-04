Chatter concert to feature rare instruments

Chatter will perform a concert featuring a rare set of instruments known as the American Gamelan on Sunday, June 11, in its warehouse space at 912 Third St. NW.

The American Gamelan, which became nicknamed “Old Granddad,” is a set of highly resonant instruments consisting of tuned metal pipes and aluminum keys. Only four of these American Gamelan sets exist in the world. The set of instruments coming to New Mexico, known as “Old Granddad #4,” came from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The instrument was designed by composer Lou Harrison and his partner, instrument builder William Colvig. Harrison (1917-2003) was a California-based composer widely known for his blending of Eastern and Western music and creating inventive musical instruments.

The concerts will feature Harrison’s “Suite for Violin and American Gamelan,” which was co-composed with his student Richard Dee, as well as “Ameriki” by the Balinese composer Dewa Alit, whose work was recently featured in the New York Times’ “Best Classical Tracks of 2022.” Alan Zimmerman will be one of the six percussionists performing in the two concerts, who will be joined by well-known musicians on violin, flute and piano. Zimmerman spearheaded the project to bring “Old Grandad #4” to New Mexico.

The performers will include Zimmerman, Douglas Cardwell, Jeff Cornelius, Alexis Corbin, Hovey Corbin and Micah Harrow on percussion; David Felberg, violin (Lou Harrison Suite); Jesse Tatum, flute (on “Ameriki”); and Luke Gullickson, piano (“Ameriki”).

Chatter Sunday offers weekly Sunday morning concerts at 10:30 a.m., which also include readings and refreshments. A calendar can be found at chatterabq.org.