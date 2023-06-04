 Festival to put on free shows of two of Shakespeare's plays - Albuquerque Journal

Festival to put on free shows of two of Shakespeare’s plays

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Tait Petersen, left, and Versai Knight star in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” (Courtesy of Jason Ponic)

Flush with slapstick and mistaken identities, two of Shakespeare’s frothiest comedies take the stage at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial and the National Hispanic Cultural Center this summer.

“The Comedy of Errors” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” run from June 9 through July 8 and admission is free.

Director Paul Ford is staging “The Comedy of Errors” with more than a hint of vaudeville.

” ‘The Comedy of Errors’ fascinates me in that it is such a joyful product of a very young Shakespeare,” Ford said. “It’s arguably his first work. You can see this young man practically giggling as he pens this. There’s no great examining of the human psyche. He stole plots and made better jokes. It’s sort of a platform for clowns.”

A former acting professor at the University of New Mexico, Ford is approaching the play as a farce.

“It’s sort of cartoonish in its elements,” he said. “It’s very high-speed. They stop and do comic routines.”

Wordplay and puns abound. Set in the Greek city of Ephesus, the play tells the story of two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant, Dromio of Syracuse, arrive in Ephesus, which turns out to be the home of their twin brothers, Antipholus of Ephesus and his servant, Dromio of Ephesus. When the Syracusans encounter the friends and families of their twins, a series of wild mishaps based on mistaken identities lead to wrongful beatings, a near-seduction, the arrest of Antipholus of Ephesus, and false accusations of infidelity, theft, madness and demonic possession.

If Samhain or Halloween is the night, where the veils between the living and the dead are thin, in many cultures, Midsummer is the night that the Faeries come out and play, the night when you dance around the bonfire in the forest, only to realize you are not dancing alone and when you open your eyes the next morning, you’re not sure if what you experienced was real or simply a vision, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” director Julia Thudium wrote in her director’s statement.

“I think it’s the most accessible of all of Shakespeare’s plays,” Thudium said. “It’s a dream, so anything is possible in a dream, which really makes your imagination run.”

The director hasn’t set the piece in a specific time period.

From left, Meghan Bode and Jonathan Graff in “The Comedy of Errors.” (Courtesy of Jason Ponic)

“We play it in the liminal space between sleeping and waking,” she said. “I can tell you a lot of (the costumes) light up.”

The play is set in Athens, and consists of several subplots revolving around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.

Thudium directed last year’s “As You Like It,” which she termed “The Party Show” of the festival. She calls this year’s “Midsummer” “The Heart Show.”

“It’s easy on the ear, it’s easy to play, there’s drama, everybody gets married in the end, everybody gets to see fairies.”

New Mexico Shakespeare Festival
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 9-July 8

WHERE: New Mexico Veterans Memorial, 1100 Louisiana Blvd. SE and the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: Free at newmexicoshakespearefest.org.

