Mysterious white spots a tomato plant puzzler

By Tracey Fitzgibbon / For the Journal

Q: My Early Girl tomato plant has little, tiny white things on the leaves. It seems as if some of the leaves are eaten away. Will this affect my tomatoes, which are growing or the blossoms? I assume it’s a mite of some sort. So if that’s the case, will a spray of hand soap help or is there something in the store I should get? This plant is growing in a pot on my patio. – P.L., Albuquerque

A: My first question is, when the plant is bumped or jostled do the little white things come off the plant in a cloud? If so, your tomato plant could be infected by a severe white fly infestation.

I will suggest you spray the whole plant, top to bottom, inside out with a soap spray. Be sure to spray the top of the soil in the pot too. Dilute dish soap to make your own spray. A teaspoon of liquid dish soap in a quart of warm water is the recipe I have and have used for a long time. Also, more of the soap mixed into the water isn’t a good idea. More is not better.

The white spots, if “fixed” to the plant, could be a fungus. While concocting your dish soap spray add a scant teaspoon of baking soda to that quart of warm soap water. The baking soda will be effective in killing the fungus, while the soap part gets any insects. It’s a win-win all- purpose spray.

Remember to spray in the evening once the heat and the sun of the day has come off. No spraying while the plant is sitting in full, hot sun. Another reason to spray in the early evening is so any of the beneficial insects that visit your patio tomato have gone home for the evening.

Be sure to have the plant well-watered beforehand. If you are in the habit of watering the plant from overhead, stop it. If the plant is diseased you will spread it by splashing water on the leaves. Water at ground level only.

If you must, you can offer the plant a washing off spray of water no more than once a week, creating a cleansing shower but don’t be in the habit of watering from overhead.

You say the leaves look eaten away. I would get up close and personal with the plant, inspecting it for any hornworms or grasshoppers that might be feasting on the plant. I think it’s early yet to be seeing the hornworms, but we’re not in charge of who hatches when.

If you find any hornworms, pluck them off the plant and dispose of them. You can pitch them into the trash or drown them in a lidded coffee can. If, after a couple of soap sprays 10 days apart, the symptoms haven’t improved, then it’s time you bring out bigger guns. At any nursery or garden center you can find ready-to-use pesticides that contain pyrethrin.

Once again, be sure to spray when the heat of the day has passed, the plant is adequately watered beforehand and all the beneficial insects have gone home for the day.

I’m not sure what else to suggest, and since the plant is fruiting and blossoming, I think you are ahead of the game.

Good luck and happy hunting whatever is troubling your patio tomato.

Happy Diggin’ In!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.

 

