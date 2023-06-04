‘We Spread’ explores what it means to grow old

“We Spread” is a taut novel packed with mysteries, starting with the title and a front cover design of intertwined tree roots.

Author Iain Reid’s writing style is spare. There’s much left unsaid, allowing readers to interpret who’s who and what’s what.

The tone haunts. And the characters are pencil-sketched rather than deeply drawn. Less is more.

The main setting is Six Cedars Residence, a long-term care facility in a wooded area outside of an unidentified town. It’s a residence with only two caregivers, Shelley, the commanding owner, and sensitive Jack, and, strangely, only four patients, one of them the novel’s main character, Penny.

A dominant theme is what it means to grow old, with attendant issues of cognition, conformity, productivity and community.

Even with these issues, the novel makes for magnetic storytelling, pulling the reader in ever closer to life inside the residence with each page.

Penny moves from her apartment to the facility after she becomes reclusive, struggling to stay emotionally and physically strong after the death of her partner.

Peering outside her apartment window, Penny fears someone is watching her from the street. Is someone there or is she paranoid?

She thinks she hears voices coming from the other side of a wall.

Penny stands on a chair to change a lightbulb in the kitchen. She falls, injuring her forehead.

The landlord comes to her rescue. He drives her to the Six Cedars. Her late partner had apparently made arrangements for her admission. That may be news to Penny.

She reluctantly adjusts to the new environment of the residence, though not fully accepting the strict rules – the time for meals, for spa treatment, the limits on wine with dinner, the time allowed to visit with other residents.

Remembering her pre-residence life, she longs to relax in the outdoors and maybe visit the woods around the residence. She can’t; the front door is kept locked.

Penny persists. She learns the door’s lock combination 6-7-8-8-7 or O-R-T-U-S. Ortus happens to be Latin for beginning or dawning, relevant to Penny. She triumphs, escaping confinement to breathe the fresh air.

Near the book’s conclusion, Penny is thinking out loud from her bed about her fellow residents: “They don’t know it yet, but they’ll get to go out, too, because of me. … It’s my gift to them. Pete doesn’t have to play (violin) anymore. Ruth can put her French dictionary back on the shelf. Hilbert (a mathematician) can put down his pencil; he doesn’t need any more blue graph paper.

“We do not all blend together. We are not ruined, helpless, a burden. We are not the elderly. …”

Readers will cheer for assertive Penny.

As for Shelley and Jack, the author said they’re based on people he’s seen working in long-term care facilities whose behavior is viewed alternately as helpful and threatening. The younger Jack sweetly bonds with the older Penny. “It doesn’t happen much in our culture, older and younger people coming together. I wanted that in the story: She found common ground with Jack despite their age difference,” Reid said in a phone interview from his home in Ontario, Canada.

He said Penny was inspired by his own grandmother, who moved into a long-term care facility the year she turned 100 and lived there for almost two years before her death.

“The key for me is to think about people still being engaged and trying to be interested in things, about life, about other people. My grandmother was like that,” Reid said.

The book’s title refers to conformity and attempts to resist it. “For individuals to express themselves can only be a good thing and to recognize that in later stages of life is important,” he noted.

“We Spread” is Reid’s third novel. His bestselling debut novel, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” was adapted for film by Netflix and his second novel, ‘Foe,” is being adapted for the screen.