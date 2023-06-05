4 steps to move the needle on education

To test Microsoft Bing’s new AI search capabilities I typed in “What common characteristics do high-performing schools that serve “at risk” students share?”

Out popped 1) Strong leadership, 2) Shared vision for academic excellence with high expectations and standards for both students and staff, 3) Accountability and collaboration based on use of data and evidence to inform instruction and intervention decisions, 4) Rigorous and relevant curriculum, 5) Engagement of families and communities.

Not surprisingly, these same features, now supported by over 50 years of research, were those discovered in 1969 by me and other participants in Dr. Kenneth B. Clark’s pioneering study on how to raise academic achievement in schools serving poor and minority students. Here, outstanding charter schools and a few high-performing public schools prove New Mexico isn’t different.

Since 2018, New Mexico has increased spending on K-12 education from $2.75 billion to $4.1 billion, an increase of 51.6%. Investments include curriculum, teacher salaries and additional instruction time. It is no surprise that New Mexico’s academic performance on NEAP tests, the national bi-annually administered standard, still persists at the very bottom. This condition is unlikely to change much without four additional commitments.

First, commit to high expectations and excellent student outcomes for all students as the central project of public education. This cuts teacher turnover and boosts attendance.

Second, commit to consistent administration of standard measurement instruments for both academic diagnosis and comparative evaluation. This empowers educators to replicate success. New Mexico’s practice of changing test regimens as program effectiveness is evaluated creates opacity rather than transparency for the public. Worse, as Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder has pointed out, this habit handicaps educators trying to do their jobs. Keeping score is as important for effective education as for winning politics. Taxpayers deserve a return on their investments, and they should demand transparency.

Third, commit to investment in educational leadership. Research consistently shows at the school level the quality of the principal is key for academic achievement. The Principals’ Academy recently implemented by APS is getting favorable reviews internally, Elder has said. The public needs full disclosure on successes to replicate what’s working. Recent reports by Think New Mexico and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce have set forth blueprints for legislation that urgently need to be enacted. Basing licensing and certification on research-based national standards and best practices would be a good beginning.

Fourth, commit to a holistic approach for educational investment. A principal’s performance is affected by an entire ecosystem of 1) Community norms, 2) School district policies, culture, and leadership, 3) Their skills and training, and 4) Job-related support systems, autonomy, authority and incentives.

Implementation of the LETRS program provides a great example. The state has invested millions of dollars over the past three years to bring science of reading, now the generally accepted, research-based most effective method of teaching reading, into New Mexico classrooms. This investment is at risk because effective implementation also requires continued coaching and support for teachers, adequate materials and measurement systems. Where are the incentives and supports for districts to follow up?

Everyone has a part to play here. Prioritizing student achievement and evidenced-supported investments to succeed depend on leadership from the Legislature and the governor.