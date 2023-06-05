 Cookie magnate recommends using your voice ‘to right the wrong’ - Albuquerque Journal

Cookie magnate recommends using your voice ‘to right the wrong’

By Mike Silva / Founder/co-owner Of Rude Boy Cookies

Mike Silva, founder and co-owner of Rude Boy Cookies, takes a bite out of a chocolate chip cookie. (JOURNAL FILE)

The up-tempo Rude Boy rhythm that defines ska music is the same cadence that sets the tone for Rude Boy Cookies. As Albuquerque’s favorite cookie shop, it is important to be unique, focus on flavor and provide unsurpassed quality.

Establishing and growing a small business brings a multitude of challenges and many more opportunities. I surround myself with great people, over communicate and know my lane as a leader and business developer.

I learned early on that if a person is fortunate enough to be the leader, that means it’s more their responsibility to right the wrong than the next guy. It’s important to be a good person; everything else is secondary.

Leadership provides many different opportunities. One is a proverbial seat at the table. While I am not sure all tables are ready for what I have to say, it is important for anyone with influence to have a narrative to share. What will you do with the voice you’ve been given?

For me, it is being a voice for those that need to be spoken for. I do this through board service with the Jewish Community Center, Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation and UNM Alumni Association. Significant and meaningful work is done through Burque Against Racism (B.A.R.), an organization I co-founded, that is committed to fighting systematic racism, burqueagainstracism.org.

Recently, as part of Meta Small Business Advocacy Day in April, I had a chance to speak with our two U.S. senators, Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján. I shared with them how Meta’s platforms have helped Rude Boy Cookies compete with bigger national brands by leveling the playing field. The Facebook and Instagram advertising, coupled with the word of mouth that comes from it, has generated business for Rude Boy Cookies from major brands and companies including Google in Northern California and Atlantic Records in New York City. I encourage other business owners and leaders in the community to share their story and be the change you want to see.

