We can get to net zero!

I am an optimist and a science fiction fan – hence the reference to one of my favorite quotes from the movie “Galaxy Quest,” Never Give Up, Never Surrender. I am also a retired research engineer from Sandia National Laboratories who worked in fusion research. You have to be a card-carrying optimist to work on fusion.

Getting to net zero by 2050 is not science fiction. I believe it is possible and important for the United States to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. I am not alone in this belief. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine believe it is feasible and recommends “immediate action and proactive innovation are required.” A search for “national academy of sciences net zero” will yield a good list of relevant sources including the quote cited. If you want additional information about how the U.S. can get to net zero, I suggest searching for “net zero U.S. system studies.” A good place to start is netzeroamerica.princeton.edu.

We can’t control what other people do or what other countries do, but we can be proactive and take action and set an example at the personal, local, state and national level.

At the personal level, I have reduced my net electric use to zero by installing solar. I drive a plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime and recently put over 2,100 miles on a single tank of gas. I have reduced my use of gas for heating by installing a dual-fuel heating system that has a heat pump as well as a gas furnace. Next time, I will likely go with an all-electric system. All-electric residential rooftop systems designed for colder climates are fairly new to the market, e.g., the inverter-ducted packaged unit from Bosch.

Instead of thinking about what can’t be done, I like to think about what can be done and has been done and the progress we have made. Based on data available for the carbon intensity of electrical generation at eia.gov, the carbon intensity in New Mexico (kg of CO2 per MWh) has basically been cut in half from 956 in 2000 to 489 in 2021. This is largely due to shutting down coal plants and replacing that generation with renewables – solar and wind – and natural gas. This has happened to a large degree because of aging coal plants and the decreased costs of renewables. Imagine what is possible if we are even more deliberate and intentional.

There are several considerable factors that will contribute to reducing N.M. carbon emissions even further in the next 10 years. In 2022, PNM shut down coal generation at the San Juan Generating Station, eliminating 847 MW of coal capacity. PNM is planning to add 1,190 MW of solar between 2022 and 2024. One of the largest wind projects ever by Pattern Energy will add 3.5 GW of wind capacity to New Mexico’s portfolio by 2026. The last coal generation in New Mexico will be decommissioned in 2031.

Can we get to net zero emissions in the United States? Absolutely. Can we do it by 2050? We will see. The world will not end if we don’t, but we owe it to ourselves and future generations to not give up and to try our very best.