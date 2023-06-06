Financial checkup time! As we near the halfway point in 2023, it’s time to evaluate your fiscal health

We’re about halfway through the year already. Did you make a promise to yourself to keep some financial goals? How are you doing?

Here’s a quick financial checkup list to help you answer that:

Income tax withholdings

When you filed taxes for 2022 did you have to make a payment to the IRS or are you getting a refund? You may want to adjust your withholdings.

The IRS has a Tax Withholding Estimator on its website, irs.gov/individuals/tax-withholding-estimator#when. The tool allows you to estimate your federal withholdings, see how changes in withholding affect your take home pay, and then decide if you want to complete a new W-4. Having more withheld than will be due in taxes allows for a refund. However, if the government is “holding” your money, you are not investing and earning interest. Too little withheld, and you have a tax bill when you file.

According to the IRS you should check your withholdings when you have a major life change. That includes:

• A new job or other paid work that affects your income

• Income change

• Marriage or divorce

• Child birth or adoption

• Home purchase

After you evaluate your situation and if you decide to change withholdings, talk to your employer about completing a new W-4.

Update your budget

Get that budget spreadsheet out (or make one!) and update it.

• Expenses: Record current expenses; inflation has had an impact. Add the new expenses you are now incurring.

• Earnings: Has your job changed? Income changed? Side hustle? Record the income after taxes and other deductions.

Subtract your expenses from earnings. If you have money left over, make a budget plan for savings.

Savings

Make decisions about where your savings will go. Seek expertise. Banks and credit unions offer financial literacy classes. Some are for youth starting to save money, others are for adults looking for options. Other financial or investment businesses may offer free consultations or workshops to help you understand options for investing. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission offers some educational information on its website, Investor.gov, available in English and Spanish. Topics covered include:

• Introduction to Investing

• Financial Tools and Calculators

• Protecting Your Investment

• Other Resources

Several articles suggest saving 15% of your income. If you can’t save 15%, pick an amount you can, and commit to it. Save for emergency needs such as repairs or medical bills. Save for a large purchase. Save for retirement.

On Investor.gov there is a list of five questions to ask before you invest.

• Is the seller licensed?

• Is the investment registered?

• How do the risks compare with potential rewards?

• Do you understand the investment? Read the information provided.

• Where can you turn for help?

There are fees charged for investment services. Ask what the total fees are to purchase, maintain and sell an investment.

You can sign up on the website for investor updates to be sent to your email address.

Keep track of your money

Financial advisors recommend you keep a spreadsheet of your cash, assets and investments. Similar to the spreadsheet you have for your budget, make one for your money. Know how much it changes over time. For example, if you purchase CDs, know when they mature so when that time comes you are ready to decide what to do next.

Avoiding fraud and scams

If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Or as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says, “If you come across an investment program that promises high returns with little or no risk, be aware it is likely a fraud.”

Monitor your accounts for any unusual changes. A small charge to an account may be a test to see if the “bad people” can get access to your account. Changes to a phone number or other identification information is a flag to follow up on with your financial institution.

Report fraud or scams to:

T he SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, 1 (800) 732-0330, email Help@sec.gov, fax 1 (202) 772-9295 or write to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, 100 F Street NE, Washington, DC 20549-0213

The New Mexico Securities Division, (505) 476-4580, fax (505) 476-7704, online at nasaa.org/contact-your-regulator/securities-regulator/?state=NM or write to 2550 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, N.M. 87505-3260

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, toll freeÂ 1 (844) 255-9210, online at nmag.gov/contact-us/file-a-complaint/

Source: investor.gov