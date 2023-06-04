Fishing Line for June 4, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Victor Trujillo Jr. and Victor Trujillo Sr. of Rio Rancho caught a 24-inch rainbow trout and an 18-inch rainbow trout at Charette Lakes using Blue Fox minnow lures on May 24.

Jim Sanchez and Larry of Albuquerque caught their limits of walleye at Conchas Lake trolling nightcrawler rigs in 5 feet of water on May 18.

At Morphy Lake, Angelina Garcia of Las Vegas caught a 19-inch rainbow trout using Salmon Peach PowerBait on May 26. … Jeffrey Sandoval, along with Collin Mckeller and Albert Gonzales, all of Albuquerque, caught and released multiple trout up to 18 inches long using olive Pistol Pete spinner flies on May 20.

On the Pecos River, Janessa Salazar of Santa Fe caught a 30-inch rainbow trout using a worm on May 26. … Michael Romero Jr., 11, of Santa Fe caught a 26-inch rainbow trout using Garlic PowerBait on May 24.

Jennifer Durante of Albuquerque caught a 17-inch trout at Storrie Lake using Purple PowerBait on May 23.

Phillip Velasquez of Albuquerque caught an 18.25-inch rainbow trout at Fenton Lake using worms on May 28.

Will Leger caught a 17-inch brown trout on the Jemez River using a gold Blue Fox spinner on May 26.

Xavier LeFebre of Farmington caught a 13.6-pound carp at Lake Farmington using a nightcrawler worm on May 22.

Harlee Porter, 8, of Albuquerque caught a 5-pound catfish at Liam Knight Pond using Premo dip bait on May 26.

Sean Mitchell Jr., 5, of Thoreau caught multiple rainbow trout at McGaffey Lake using garlic scented PowerBait on May 25.

Eric Ferguson, 13, of Albuquerque caught a 17-inch largemouth bass using a grub, a 14-inch smallmouth bass using a tube jig and a 33-inch pike at Navajo Lake using a Flicker Shad lure on May 25.

On the San Juan River, Ariel Griego, 11, of Albuquerque caught a 21-inch rainbow trout using a nightcrawler worm in the bait waters on May 29. … Marcus Sanchez, 19, of Albuquerque caught a 30-inch brown trout using a cone head crystal Woolly Bugger fly on May 18.

Landen Baros of the Pueblo of Pojoaque and Emerson Saunders of Corrales caught and released several fish before taking home four 14-inch and one 18-inch rainbow trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond using various types of yellow- and green-colored PowerBaits on May 23.

Tyler Cordova of La JoyaI caught an 18-inch 3.41-pound largemouth bass at Tingley Beach using a 10-inch pink ribbon-tail worm Texas rig on May 24.

Keith Rogers of Silver City caught and released a 21.75-inch 7.08-pound largemouth bass at Bill Evans Lake using a swimbait on May 23.

Caitlin Laney of Silver City caught a 4-pound largemouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake using a swimbait on a drop shot rig on May 20.

William Schroeder of Las Cruces caught a 14.7-pound catfish on the Rio Grande using cut carp bait near Hatch on May 27.

Deb Beckham of Roswell caught a 17-inch rainbow trout at Grindstone Reservoir using a yellow and red Panther Martin spinner on May 20.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using Blue Fox minnow lures and spinners.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 58 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was good using red Copper John flies, Cimarron Specials, San Juan Worm flies, worms and salmon eggs. Fishing for trout at Gravel Pit Lakes was good using Salmon Peach PowerBait, Yellow Garlic Glitter PowerBait, worms and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair using crankbaits and jigs. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was fair to good using Berkley Flicker Shad lures, jerkbaits and nightcrawler worms. Fishing for walleye was good trolling using silver Rapala lures, nightcrawler-worm harness spinner rigs and Flicker Shad lures. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows and nightcrawler worms.

The Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July including at Costilla Creek.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using black streamer flies and Salmon Peach PowerBait. Fishing for pike was good using large spinners and spoons. The boat docks are now in the water. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Anglers reported that there was open water, free of ice, at Hopewell Lake.

Fishing for trout at Lake Alice was fair using corn, Yellow PowerBait, Green PowerBait, Rainbow Gulp PowerBait and Salmon Peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using size-18-22 dark-colored nymph flies, Pistol Pete spinner flies, Panther Martin spinners, marshmallows, corn, Yellow PowerBait, Green PowerBait, Rainbow Gulp PowerBait and Salmon Peach PowerBait. The ADA dock is open to anglers, with priority given to mobility-impaired persons.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using Pistol Pete spinner flies, small yellow bodied Panther Martin spinners, brown nymph flies and PowerBait. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was very good using olive Pistol Pete spinner flies and Salmon Peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 429 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms and Garlic PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 261 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using Panther Martin spinners at the hatchery.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 3,920 cfs. Anglers reported high water levels, murky water color and poor fishing conditions.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 141 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 89 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 184 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies and worms.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using black Pistol Pete spinner flies, worms, spinners, Orange PowerBait and Chartreuse PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was good using Purple PowerBait and Garlic PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Ute Lake was good using chicken liver, nightcrawler worms and punch bait. Fishing for all other species was slow. The main lake water surface temperature was in the high-60s, and the water was dirty.

Fishing for catfish at Abiquiú Lake was good using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 4,330 cfs.

Fishing for carp at Albuquerque Area Drains was good using corn in the Corrales Riverside Drain.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was slow to fair using minnows and spinners.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using worms.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using salmon eggs, Chartreuse PowerBait, nightcrawler worms, mayfly emerger-pattern flies and Pistol Pete spinner flies. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-829-3630.

Fishing for trout at Grants Riverwalk Pond was fair using foam worms. Fishing for bluegill was good using salmon eggs and Mini Trout Magnet lures.

Fishing for all species was slow at Heron Lake.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Monday morning was 106 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using gold Blue Fox spinners, stimulator dry flies and barbless Prince Nymph flies. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service began charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1, 2023, to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for carp at Lake Farmington was fair to good using worms.

Fishing for trout at McGaffey Lake was fair to good using garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Navajo Lake was slow using Rapala lures. Fishing for pike was fair using Flicker Shad lures. Fishing for bass was fair to good using grubs and tube jigs.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 2,250 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 1,580 cfs. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was good using cut bait and chicken liver near Corrales.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 3,960 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using cone-head crystal Woolly Bugger flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair using nightcrawler worms and egg-pattern flies. Streamflow is anticipated to rise multiple times throughout the month of May. Visit waterdata.usgs.gov/nm/nwis/current/?type=flow for current flow rates.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using yellow and green PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair to good using cut bluegill bait and shrimp. Fishing for bass was fair to good using 10-inch pink ribbon-tailed worms and watermelon-colored plastic crawdad lures. Fishing for trout was slow.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for catfish at Alumni Pond was slow using beef liver and chicken liver. Fishing for bass was fair using perch-pattern crankbaits, Bomber crankbaits and floating shad-pattern lures.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using swimbaits. The lake is now open. The old boat ramp has been modified to provide better access for non-motorized watercraft, and several fishing jetties have also been added. The new boat ramp remains closed until the lake’s water level rises, at which time the new boat dock will be installed. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was fair using curly-tail grubs and small crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair using white Bomber lures, Rat-L-Trap crankbaits, and curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair using Texas-rigged weightless craw baits in shallow water and swimbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using curly-tail grubs, Super Duper lures and crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using silver Rat-L-Trap lures, Super Duper lures and Jack Hammer chatterbaits. Fishing for crappie was fair using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was good using fresh cut bait.

Fishing for bass at Escondida Lake was fair to good using artificial worms.

Estancia Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 70 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good using PowerBait fished with a bobber.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair using nightcrawler worms, salmon eggs and PowerBait.

Fishing for walleye at Percha Dam was fair using live minnows, crankbaits, and worms. Fishing for white bass was fair using crankbaits and curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was fair using Garlic PowerBait and Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for trout at Rancho Grande Ponds was fair using PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 2,210 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait and chicken liver near Hatch.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Trees Lake was good using beef liver, chicken liver, garlic-dough bait and worms. Fishing for bass was fair to good using jigs with curly-tail grubs. Fishing for trout was fair using cheese-scented PowerBait.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was slow using hot dogs.

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using worms, Garlic PowerBait and various flies. Fishing for bass was fair to good using plastic worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Berrendo Creek was fair to good using Rooster Tail spinners. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 46 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage. The lake is full but needs time for aquatic habitat to develop in order to sustain a healthy fish population. The city hopes to reopen the lake for recreational purposes in June 2024.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair to good using cut shad bait. Fishing for bass was good using deep-diving, pumpkin-colored crankbaits.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Brantley Lake was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using chicken-breast bait and crankbaits.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species at Eunice Lake was slow using Panther Martin spinners, Pistol Pete spinner flies, corn and salmon eggs.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Green Meadow Lake was good using nightcrawler worms with garlic scent.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using yellow and red Panther Martin spinners and Garlic PowerBait.

Harry McAdams Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair to good using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Ned Houk Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was very good using chicken liver, shrimp, and worms. Fishing for bass was slow.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 100 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using hot dogs, night crawler worms and cut bait.

Fishing for catfish at Perch Lake was fair to good using Pautzke salmon eggs.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 17 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye and crappie at Santa Rosa Lake was good using white jerkbaits, live minnows and jigs with curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for walleye at Sumner Lake was fair to good using live minnows and chartreuse curly-tail grubs.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.