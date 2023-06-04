Springtime is nesting time for many NM birds

For birds, the spring and summer months are spent establishing a nesting territory, attracting a mate, building a nest and raising one or more broods of young.

Nesting cycles vary with different species. Some birds begin nest building as early as February while others begin as late as July.

The American robin is a familiar backyard bird to most of us. Robins begin nest building in the spring and it can take from four-to-seven days to complete.

The female lays the first egg about three to four days after the nest is finished and will continue to lay one egg a day until the clutch is complete at three-to-six eggs. Incubation begins after the second egg is laid and is done by the female.

The female has a patch of bare skin on her belly that is called a brood patch. The patch develops extra blood vessels during the incubation period that help to transfer heat to the eggs. Up to 75% of the day, and all night, is spent sitting on the eggs.

Every hour she gets up to stretch, preen and forage for food which takes about 15 minutes. The eggs hatch after 14 days of incubation. This is when the male robin steps up to the plate. The female continues to spend most of her time sheltering the vulnerable young in the nest so the male brings most of the food to the young.

As the young grow and develop feathers, both parents bring food to the nest which can be as often as every five-to-10 minutes. About seven days after the young birds fledge many robins will start to raise a second brood.

The red-tailed hawk is commonly seen soaring high in the skies throughout New Mexico.

The nesting cycle of this hawk begins between January and April depending on the local climate. Building the nest takes four-to-seven days to complete. The female lays two-to-three eggs and the egg laying might not begin for three-to-five weeks after the nest is built. Incubation lasts from 28 to 35 days.

The young red-tailed hawks leave the nest (fledge) 42-46 days after hatching. The young stay close to the nest and continue to be dependent on the parents for another two-to-three weeks, usually going their separate ways about 10 weeks after fledging.

Be sure to watch for these and many more nesting birds in your yard throughout the summer and into the early fall.

Mary Schmauss is the owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Albuquerque. A lifelong birder and author of “For the Birds: A Month-by-Month Guide to Attracting Birds to your Backyard.”