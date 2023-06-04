Explore Albuquerque’s many trails during Global Running Day

New Mexico boasts more than 300 days of sunshine.

Sure, there’s wind, rain and snow, but usually not enough to keep harriers indoors.

On Wednesday, June 7, Global Running Day will take place across the world.

According to the organization, the virtual event is a worldwide celebration of running that encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving. Participants can run any distance they want from a 1K, 5K or longer.

“This day plays an important role, reminding us of the positives that running can offer to our physical and mental health and the power of unification,” the organization said in a release. “This year, let’s run together on Global Running Day to celebrate our love of running and as we take strides towards leading healthier and more active lives.”

More information can be found at globalrunningday.org.

In Albuquerque, there are dozens of running trails and spaces that can be used. Participants can also run around their own neighborhood.

According to GreatRuns.com, the centerpiece of Downtown Albuquerque running is 16 miles of trails along the Rio Grande.

The running site has listed the following trails around the city as many of their top running spots:

• Rio Grande Trails (Paseo del Bosque Trail) is a 16-plus mile paved path with a five-mile side path. There are views of the river and some shaded area.

• Rio Grande Nature Center Bosque Loop branches off the Rio Grande bike trail in the North Valley. It is a soft surface loop within the nature center, which also provides views of wildlife and the river.

• Old Town is a great way to experience Albuquerque’s history on foot.

• Bear Canyon Loop at the foothills of the Sandia Mountains is trail running at its best. The loop takes runners to the top of Bear Canyon before entering the Sandia Mountain trails.

• University of New Mexico campus run, which is a popular running spot. There is a half-mile cinder trail around Johnson Field.

• USS Bullhead Memorial Park, which is located near the Albuquerque International Sunport. This is an easy park run with sidewalk, dirt paths and grass fields.

• Copper Trailhead is a perfect example of a hilly run. The trails are winding and a runner can see 1,200 foot elevation gain.

• Albuquerque Academy High School is home to trails where all types of runners. Some of the world’s elite runners Paula Radcliffe and Hicham El Guerrouj have trained there.

• North Diversion Channel Trial runs between the University of New Mexico up to Balloon Fiesta Park. It’s about 7.8 miles.