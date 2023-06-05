 From the Angels: What it takes to scale a business - Albuquerque Journal

From the Angels: What it takes to scale a business

By Mark & Nicole Tobiassen / Founders, Action Coach New Mexico

Mark Tobiassen co-Owner, ActionCOACH Business Coaching

As supporters of New Mexico Angels and the start-up economy, the keys to grow a start-up are the same skills any business needs to do to scale to new levels of success. The key actions that have a business succeed are the same actions necessary to grow.

The most important thing to focus on is the foundation — making sure your business has these key tactics in place:

•  A vision that is clearly articulated to all staff

•  A mission that everyone follows

•  A list of values that guide the team’s actions and decisions

•  Alignment between vision and mission and values

What we’ve seen time and time again is when groups of people get together and share the same vision, there is power. When people are disillusioned, burned out or departing the company, almost always it’s because those employees don’t share the vision of the company.

Once the vision, mission, and values are clearly articulated, and everyone is aligned with them, the next step is creating actionable goals. To scale a business, the CEO and management team should set goals that will get them to that next pinnacle. Then work backward to chunk it down to what needs to happen this year, this month, this week, today. If you’re going to go from being a start-up with $0 income to $20

Nicole Tobiassen, co-Owner, ActionCOACH Business Coaching

million in the next five years, as an example, the actions must be manageable and attainable. Otherwise, it will leave people paralyzed. Documenting those strategic action plans will have people empowered and moving in the right direction.

The other key principle to remember is no one can grow it alone. In addition to building the internal team, CEOs should consider who’s on the external team. Rather than asking yourself, “How do I do this?” Instead ask, “Who’s out there that can help me succeed?”

New Mexico Angels is one of those important who’s.

There are others, including business coaches, CPAs, attorneys, referral sources, etc.

Few will make it on their own. And that’s an important principal. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. The adage about It Takes a Village couldn’t be truer for businesses looking to scale.

The beauty of organizations like New Mexico Angels is that the angels is a community of like-minded individuals. The organization’s mission is to act on behalf of one another and to help each other succeed.

Together, we will grow the business community in New Mexico. We’ve all read the lists – where New Mexico ranks last. The only way we change that is to embrace each other, work toward a vision to have New Mexico thrive and have us become an amazing place to grow and conduct business.

Editor’s Note: New Mexico Angels’ members, investors and start-up owners submit occasional columns on economic development and start-up opportunities in the state. The Angels unite individual investors to pool their resources, providing seed and early-stage capital to startup companies.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » From the Angels: What it takes to scale a business

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Short foot chase leads to police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
After receiving reports of gunshots fired ... After receiving reports of gunshots fired in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood, Albuquerque Police Officer Alex Castellano saw a suspect walking next to an apartment ...
2
From the Angels: What it takes to scale a ...
ABQnews Seeker
As supporters of New Mexico Angels ... As supporters of New Mexico Angels and the start-up economy, the keys to grow a start-up are the same skills any business needs to ...
3
Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty customers will get free Raising ... Twenty customers will get free Raising Cane's for a year when the chicken chain opens its second Albuquerque location on Wyoming Boulevard Tuesday.
4
Lawmakers, judiciary to examine how New Mexico picks judges
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has an unusual, hybrid ... New Mexico has an unusual, hybrid system for selecting judges. A new commission is evaluating whether to recommend changes.
5
Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported ... Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.
6
Man enters plea for shooting during 2020 statue protest ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man charged in connection with ... A man charged in connection with a shooting that took place during a volatile protest in Old Town in the summer of 2020 pleaded ...
7
Woman, 23, faces charges following alleged hit-and-run that left ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are charging a woman ... Albuquerque police are charging a woman who allegedly crashed into a cyclist and killed him with vehicular homicide.
8
Top of Mind: Would you feel safe at a ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Would you feel safe at ... OPINION: Would you feel safe at a game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University?
9
TALK OF THE TOWN: ABQ was right to go ...
ABQnews Seeker
I WAS a member of the ... I WAS a member of the 1974 City Charter commi