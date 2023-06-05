TALK OF THE TOWN: ABQ was right to go strong mayor in ’74, RIP Jerry, Citizens to the rescue

ABQ was right to go strong mayor in ’74

I WAS a member of the 1974 City Charter committee, chaired by Pete Domenici, which proposed changing the government of Albuquerque from a commission-manager form to a strong mayor-council government. The population of the city was growing, and research indicated larger cities are more effectively governed by the strong mayor-council form. The committee’s recommendation was put to a citywide vote and passed by a large margin.

My two-plus terms as District 7 city councilor allowed me to work with and observe three mayors. While there was often friction between (the mayor) and certain councilors and some strong wills involved, the people’s work always got done.

The city needs political leadership and a strong hand in the Mayor’s Office to deal quickly and decisively with the constant problems and challenges which were foreseen in 1974 and are even greater in our much larger city in 2023.

I agree with former Mayor Jim Baca that reverting to a council-manager from of government would be a huge step backward and urge the council to vote “no” on the proposal to put the question on the ballot.

Nadyne Bicknell, Albuquerque

Gov. Apodaca made big impact on my life

I ALWAYS treasure and honor the positive impact in my life by Gov. Jerry Apodaca.

He was instrumental in my appointment to lead New Mexicans in 1979 in fitness, sports and recreational activities when our governor was a member of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports. What a great experience I had that year in fostering fitness, senior citizens’ olympics and fitness for all here in New Mexico.

At the Governor’s Office that same year he introduced me to Bill Toomey, Olympic gold medalist in the decathlon in 1958 at the Mexico City Olympic Games. Toomey was accompanied by Barry King, decathlete from Great Britain. Both headed and promoted the Olympic Experience Project for the Inner City Youth at eight American cities. Due to this introduction, I was hired as a motivational speaker and site director for those rewarding summers, 1980-1981.

I also participated with Gov. Apodaca in the national Fitness & Sports Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, the summer of 1979.

Apodaca’s enthusiasm, leadership and example led me to become a better leader and a fitness and sports promoter for life. He also endorsed my little fitness book, “A Lasting Experience.”

I will always remember him as a charismatic political leader, Spanish education supporter, fitness enthusiast and true friend that exciting and rewarding year of 1979.

Rest in peace Jerry!

Jess Castaneda, Los Lunas

Where is the SunZia energy headed to?

I’M GLAD a number of large renewable projects are being planned for New Mexico. Two that come to mind are the SunZia (transmission line and wind project) and the large solar array off N.M. 4. Proponents are open about the large investment and job creation that these projects are bringing. One piece of information that I look for and never seem to find is how much of the energy that is produced will be kept in New Mexico? If all or a significant part of the energy generated is being exported out of state, I would not be very excited about the presence of these projects near my community.

Patrick Delaney Santa Fe

Get real on paying a ‘fair share’ of taxes

I JUST received another email from my U.S. senator where he goes on and on about making the rich pay their “fair share” of taxes. I wrote him back about the below latest numbers from the Tax Foundation. Haven’t heard a word back — surprise, surprise.

It seems that the top 1% of earners pay 42% of all taxes. The top 10% pay 74% while the top 25% pay 89% of all taxes. It also seems the top 50% pay 97.7% of all taxes, meaning the lower 50% pay little — 2.3% — or no taxes. It doesn’t take a mental giant — which we sure haven’t elected lately — to see where paying a “fair share” of taxes efforts should go, does it? I also suggested when first elected, our representatives should be required to take basic financial literacy and Economics 101 classes, because they sure haven’t had them in high school or college, or else they slept through them. Still haven’t heard back on this either.

Bob Martin, Placitas

NM just gets blight from SunZia project

SEN. MARTIN Heinrich wrote a letter re: Sun Zia’s transformation of New Mexico into the largest renewable energy project in America. What he failed to mention is that all of the electricity will be going to California, while poor rural New Mexicans will have to deal with these massive double 500 KV towers in their backyards. He wants to create a bill so the public opposed to these Godzilla towers in areas of concern are unable to voice opinions while the projects plough through.

These towers are going through our beautiful, pristine public and private lands. They are unhealthy to say the least for the humans, wildlife and the environment. So much for green energy. The people of New Mexico are not aware of the dangers to environment and health of those who live near these towers — all they hear is “green energy.” I would like to know if and what Sun Zia paid into his campaign. Look closely at how many jobs this will honestly create for New Mexicans. Wake up New Mexicans —we are last in everything but will be first in destroying our beautiful environment, all for the sake of transporting energy to California. Senator, do you have any regard at all for this state?

Lisa Cordeiro, Albuquerque

Bullies, not merch, should be the focus

REGARDING YOUR story of Target pulling merchandise due to death threats against employees, your emphasis is totally backward. The problem is not the merchandise. The problem is threats against a legitimate business and hard-working staff.

The story ought to be about authorities pursuing the perpetrators. Or, perhaps, the business caving to bullying by organized agitators. The “offending” merchandise is superfluous to the story. You present it as if there is nothing to be done, except cave to the bullies’ demands. The offenders need to be pursued, arrested and incarcerated. Are we not still a country of laws?

Nikki Harnish, Albuquerque

APS gets billions and delivers poor results

I READ with interest about the 12% increase in the Albuquerque Public Schools budget and the decline in enrollment. The numbers are so huge that it’s hard to get my mind around them, but with a $2.16 billion budget and 69,000 students, I calculate we’ll be spending more than $30,000 per student next year.

You could have included that in your article, but it might embarrass APS, particularly with the poor achievement in reading and math APS delivers. Every time I read the Journal’s education stories — including our additional funding of early childhood education, which should be a good idea — I never read anything about APS, or the state, promising the result will be to raise our kids from the bottom of our nation’s test scores. How about some reporting that confronts the system. Our children, our society, deserve it!

Bob Pohlman, Albuquerque

No ‘perfect’ deal, so move nation forward

“OVER YOUR Dead Body.” Ideologues won’t risk their own hides but will oppose the Memorial weekend agreement on “principle.” They will sacrifice others and put our shared future in doubt over their fantasies and myths. The reality-based community will accept the deal and mark their concerns for resolution during the next round of elections.

We cannot make public life perfect. It’s just not in the cards. We grope, we struggle, we adjust and we adapt and adopt mechanisms and strategies that allow us to move forward.

Robert Carleton, Albuquerque

Farmington shooting shows AR-15 wrong

EVERYONE PAYING attention is shaken by the neighborhood mass shooting in Farmington by Beau Wilson, 18.

The young shooter was able to acquire an AR-15 and plenty of magazines, a mass-kill weapon needing no real sportsman ability due to its lethal spray of body-exploding bullets. Among the dead are Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, 97, hoping to reach 100, and her daughter, Melody Ivie, who stopped to assist neighbor Shirley Voita, lying in her driveway, shot and mangled.

Gun-rights advocates who cannot connect the dots between unfettered access to an AR-15 and the devastating loss of these three women, and thousands like them across the USA, should consider themselves no different than shooter Beau Wilson. To insist the AR-15 still be polished by gun retailers upon another happy sale is to perpetrate a great evil upon New Mexico and the USA as a whole.

Margaret Porter, Albuquerque

Burqueños came to bike crash rescue

I WAS returning from a long bike ride with my friends when I had an unfortunate event. I was at the end of a long bike ride that went through the Balloon Fiesta, the Bosque and Downtown when I lost control and hit the payment hard, in the Roma and Second Street intersection. I suffered a concussion. I was wearing a helmet. I’m OK. I don’t remember much but did hear Burqueños ask if I was OK. My friends confirmed all the drivers stopped and offered help. And many pedestrians came out to offer their assistance, too.

My friends were impressed by the support and concern of strangers. I am grateful for their outpouring of help. For all the caring people who offered their assistance: Thank you. You exemplify why this city is so special.

Jeffrey Gittelman, Albuquerque

Skip the festival, go straight to a winery

I VISITED the wine festival (Saturday May 27) and was sadly disappointed. Due to enormous inefficiency the lines to enter, even with prepaid tickets, took over 45 minutes. …

Then the wine vendors. My group of three made it to only one for a tasting, Sheehan, 30 minutes in line. Once at the front of the line the server gave me a sip, then started selling glasses of wine to people coming up the “sales” line, totally ignoring the two others with me and the line of people behind me that had been waiting. He waited on six to 10 people before I finally had to ask him to stop and get back to us. We tasted one more wine, bought two bottles and left. A huge disappointment and very frustrating. I would have had better service at a winery without having to pay a $20 cover charge.

Linda Elliott, Albuquerque

Conditional uses can fix ABQ casita drama

THE MAY 30 Journal editorial about housing needs and zoning changes stresses the need for “guardrails” to protect the rights of R-1 property owners, but it doesn’t mention that at least two coalition of neighborhood associations’ leaders have endorsed what would be an excellent form of these. Conditional uses require the property owner wanting to build an ADU (accessory dwelling unit or casita) or duplex to notify neighbors and any near neighborhood associations and go through a hearing with a city zoning officer; this is the same procedure used for seeking a variance to build a carport.

Neighborhood leaders and property owners have proposed this at Land Use Planning and Zoning Committee hearings, and City Councilor Renee Grout offered it as an amendment to the Housing Forward proposal at LUPZ. Committee members didn’t even discuss the idea, and Housing Forward sponsors Councilors Isaac Benton, Trudy Jones and Tammy Fiebelkorn voted down the amendment; only Councilors Dan Lewis and Grout voted for it.

A compromise, the conditional use idea would let housing rules change — if those affected approved that — and would allow residents who objected to have a legal, nonviolent way to present those objections. . …

Evelyn Feltner, Albuquerque