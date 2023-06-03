Woman dies while in the custody of the Metropolitan Detention Center

A woman died at an Albuquerque hospital early Friday morning after being transported from the Metropolitan Detention Center — the state’s largest jail where nearly two dozen inmates have died in the past three years.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angelina Navarro identified the woman as 30-year-old Destiny Baca, who had been booked into the jail days earlier on a warrant for missing a court hearing.

Navarro said deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. to investigate Baca’s death, which she said was not being considered a homicide. She said deputies are awaiting a cause of death from the Office of the Medical Investigator.

MDC spokeswoman Candace Hopkins said Baca died an hour and a half after arriving to University of New Mexico Hospital. She did not say where Baca was being housed at the jail or give any other details about why she was hospitalized.

Hopkins said the death is being investigated by BCSO and MDC’s Office of Professional Standards.

On May 27, Albuquerque police arrested Baca on East Central or failing to show up to a March hearing, according to court records. The case stemmed from a 2021 incident in which Baca and another woman allegedly tried to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Hobbs prison.

Baca, a mother to a 7-year-old girl, is the fourth person to die while in the custody of MDC in the past six months and the 22nd to die since the beginning of 2020.

Those cases include one homicide but a number of them involved inmates who were detoxing while others committed suicide or died from natural causes.

The death toll has led to widespread criticism of the jail, particularly for its medical and behavioral services, and back-to-back reshuffling of health care providers.

In February, Bernalillo County terminated its contract with YesCare, the second for-profit provider to leave in as many years, and began talks for UNM Health Systems to take over.

UNMH is expected to take over care at the jail around July 25, when YesCare is expected to officially depart.