 Appeals court revives lawsuit over Albuquerque teacher who allegedly called student a ‘bloody Indian.’ - Albuquerque Journal

Appeals court revives lawsuit over Albuquerque teacher who allegedly called student a ‘bloody Indian.’

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

The state Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit over a 2018 incident in which a West Side high school teacher allegedly called a Navajo student a “bloody Indian” and cut the braid of another Indigenous student during class.

The lawsuit was originally dismissed over a year after its filing by a district court judge, who found the state Human Rights Act did not apply.

But after another two years of her case making its way through the appeals process, McKenzie Johnson, the student targeted by the comment, saw that decision overturned on May 23 and the lawsuit sent back to district court.

“There’s no excuse to cut a student’s hair in class and call (another one) a ‘bloody Indian.’ So I’d expect the court to understand that bottom line,” Johnson, now 21, told the Journal.

Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said the district “is reviewing its options, including the possibility of appealing to the state Supreme Court.” The Journal could not reach two attorneys listed on the case for the school board and for the teacher, Mary Eastin.

On Halloween of 2018, Johnson, who is Navajo and at the time was a high school junior, was allegedly called a “bloody Indian” during her Advanced Placement English class at Cibola High School by Eastin, according to a complaint filed in the lawsuit. Eastin also allegedly cut the braid of another Indigenous student in the class with a pair of scissors.

McKenzie Johnson, 21. (Photo courtesy of the Johnson family)

Johnson, sporting fake blood on her cheek, had showed up to school dressed in a Little Red Riding Hood costume for Halloween. Eastin, who school leaders were aware had displayed some “off behavior,” was dressed as a “voodoo witch,” according to the complaint.

It was a day that’s been “traumatic” to relive, Johnson said. She said she ultimately transferred out of Cibola, and graduated at the top of her class at Native American Community Academy, a charter school near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The incident, which was called racist, drew national attention and outcry from then-Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, among others. Eastin later resigned. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico in 2020 filed a lawsuit against APS and Eastin.

But over a year later, a district court judge sided with APS in its argument that Cibola wasn’t a “public accommodation,” defined in part as an establishment that offers services or facilities to the public, and dismissed the lawsuit.

Under the state Human Rights Act, people in public accommodations aren’t allowed to refuse the accommodation’s services to someone because of their race, religion, ancestry, national origin, etc.

Under legislation approved by lawmakers in 2021, school districts are also not allowed to discriminate against students based on race, religion, culture, hairstyles or cultural or religious headdresses.

Last Tuesday, a panel of appeals court judges overturned the decision to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing in part that because Cibola offers services to the community as a whole that it was in fact a public accommodation.

“New Mexico’s schools obviously have a responsibility to make their classrooms a safe and welcoming space for everyone,” ACLU of New Mexico Senior Indigenous Justice Staff Attorney Preston Sanchez, who works on the lawsuit, told the Journal. “This court ruling establishes … a clear precedent that our state’s anti-discrimination protections extend to students such as McKenzie.”

Senior Indigenous Justice Staff Attorney Preston Sanchez. (Photo courtesy of The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico)

APS has 30 days from May 23 to file its notice of appeal to the state Supreme Court, Sanchez said.

Whether that happens or not, Johnson acknowledged this is likely far from the end of the lawsuit — though she’s open to settling the case so she can move on with her life.

In the meantime, she’s doing all she can to do so on her own.

A recent honors graduate of Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Johnson said she now aims to move on to the University of New Mexico to continue studying business administration.

But while she can’t quite close the book on what happened to her in high school, she does still see the need for seeing it through.

“I’d like others to look back at my case and see what we’ve done, so that they can follow by example, pursue, keep going,” she said. “It shouldn’t happen again.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Appeals court revives lawsuit over Albuquerque teacher who allegedly called student a ‘bloody Indian.’

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico State women's basketball adds Hall of Famer ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hall of Famer Bridgette Gordon is ... Hall of Famer Bridgette Gordon is joining the New Mexico State women's basketball staff, the school said Friday.
2
Library summer reading program kicks off this weekend. Here's ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Our primary push (with the summer ... "Our primary push (with the summer reading program) is to encourage young people to read more, to keep their brains exercised and ready to ...
3
Judge sentences Albuquerque man who, in meth-induced state of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Donald Duquette was convicted earlier this ... Donald Duquette was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder after act of ‘random violence’ in 2019
4
Appeals court revives lawsuit over Albuquerque teacher who allegedly ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a two-year appeal, the lawsuit ... After a two-year appeal, the lawsuit is back on track in district court.
5
A decade after county defeat, Michael Wiener seeks return ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eleven years ago, Republican Michael Wiener ... Eleven years ago, Republican Michael Wiener faced censure and calls to resign. Now he wants “back in the game.”
6
Father accused in repeated abuse of newborn, 2-year-old stepdaughter
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man is accused of ... An Albuquerque man is accused of abusing his newborn child and 2-year-old stepdaughter more than once over the past year — leaving the children ...
7
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Customers of Chase's online banking services ... Customers of Chase's online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as ...
8
Hickory, dickory, dock, a mouse was in the stock ...
ABQnews Seeker
This week, two grocery stores and ... This week, two grocery stores and two restaurants were in the red. For one restaurant it was its second week in the red.
9
City announces recipients of the 2023 Creative Bravos Awards
ABQnews Seeker
Journal arts editor Adrian Gomez among ... Journal arts editor Adrian Gomez among the recipients of this year’s Creative Bravos Awards.