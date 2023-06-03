Appeals court revives lawsuit over Albuquerque teacher who allegedly called student a ‘bloody Indian.’

The state Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit over a 2018 incident in which a West Side high school teacher allegedly called a Navajo student a “bloody Indian” and cut the braid of another Indigenous student during class.

The lawsuit was originally dismissed over a year after its filing by a district court judge, who found the state Human Rights Act did not apply.

But after another two years of her case making its way through the appeals process, McKenzie Johnson, the student targeted by the comment, saw that decision overturned on May 23 and the lawsuit sent back to district court.

“There’s no excuse to cut a student’s hair in class and call (another one) a ‘bloody Indian.’ So I’d expect the court to understand that bottom line,” Johnson, now 21, told the Journal.

Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said the district “is reviewing its options, including the possibility of appealing to the state Supreme Court.” The Journal could not reach two attorneys listed on the case for the school board and for the teacher, Mary Eastin.

On Halloween of 2018, Johnson, who is Navajo and at the time was a high school junior, was allegedly called a “bloody Indian” during her Advanced Placement English class at Cibola High School by Eastin, according to a complaint filed in the lawsuit. Eastin also allegedly cut the braid of another Indigenous student in the class with a pair of scissors.

Johnson, sporting fake blood on her cheek, had showed up to school dressed in a Little Red Riding Hood costume for Halloween. Eastin, who school leaders were aware had displayed some “off behavior,” was dressed as a “voodoo witch,” according to the complaint.

It was a day that’s been “traumatic” to relive, Johnson said. She said she ultimately transferred out of Cibola, and graduated at the top of her class at Native American Community Academy, a charter school near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The incident, which was called racist, drew national attention and outcry from then-Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, among others. Eastin later resigned. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico in 2020 filed a lawsuit against APS and Eastin.

But over a year later, a district court judge sided with APS in its argument that Cibola wasn’t a “public accommodation,” defined in part as an establishment that offers services or facilities to the public, and dismissed the lawsuit.

Under the state Human Rights Act, people in public accommodations aren’t allowed to refuse the accommodation’s services to someone because of their race, religion, ancestry, national origin, etc.

Under legislation approved by lawmakers in 2021, school districts are also not allowed to discriminate against students based on race, religion, culture, hairstyles or cultural or religious headdresses.

Last Tuesday, a panel of appeals court judges overturned the decision to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing in part that because Cibola offers services to the community as a whole that it was in fact a public accommodation.

“New Mexico’s schools obviously have a responsibility to make their classrooms a safe and welcoming space for everyone,” ACLU of New Mexico Senior Indigenous Justice Staff Attorney Preston Sanchez, who works on the lawsuit, told the Journal. “This court ruling establishes … a clear precedent that our state’s anti-discrimination protections extend to students such as McKenzie.”

APS has 30 days from May 23 to file its notice of appeal to the state Supreme Court, Sanchez said.

Whether that happens or not, Johnson acknowledged this is likely far from the end of the lawsuit — though she’s open to settling the case so she can move on with her life.

In the meantime, she’s doing all she can to do so on her own.

A recent honors graduate of Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Johnson said she now aims to move on to the University of New Mexico to continue studying business administration.

But while she can’t quite close the book on what happened to her in high school, she does still see the need for seeing it through.

“I’d like others to look back at my case and see what we’ve done, so that they can follow by example, pursue, keep going,” she said. “It shouldn’t happen again.”