A decade after county defeat, Michael Wiener seeks return to public office

SANTA FE — Republican Michael Wiener is launching a political comeback.

Eleven years ago, he lost his reelection bid for the Bernalillo County Commission after his Democratic colleagues censured him and prominent Republicans — including then-Gov. Susana Martinez — called on him to resign.

The criticism came after he had been photographed posing with women in a red-light district in the Philippines, been the subject of a sexual harassment investigation and forwarded a racist joke on email.

In an interview this week, Wiener said he was targeted with false allegations for political reasons and faced a disproportionate share of scrutiny.

But now is the right time, he said, for a return to office.

“I still have a lot of energy,” Wiener, 68, said. “I wanted to get back in the game.”

A retired real estate broker, Wiener said he is motivated to defend Second Amendment rights, address homelessness and get inmates to grow their own food.

He began a campaign last month for the state Senate seat now held by Republican Mark Moores in Northeast Albuquerque.

Moores, the minority caucus chair, hasn’t announced his plans for next year.

The primary election is June 4, 2024. Legislative candidates typically file in March.

For Wiener, the race could be a second comeback, of sorts. He served on the Albuquerque City Council from 1985-89 and the state Senate from 1993-96, before winning a seat on the County Commission in 2008.

As for the county controversies, Wiener said: “A lot of that stuff is politically motivated.”

Here’s a closer look:

■ In 2010, the state Democratic Party demanded that Wiener resign after he forwarded a racist joke in an email.

The forwarded message — titled “Sex in the Shower” — suggested that most African Americans are either in prison or have been. He sent the message from his private email account to the government accounts of two other county officials.

Wiener later said he doesn’t have a “racist bone in my body.”

■ In 2011, he was the subject of an investigation after a county staff member accused him of sexual harassment.

The county concluded Wiener had offended the staffer and other elected officials with inappropriate sexual comments but that his behavior didn’t violate any county policy.

“I was investigated and cleared — that I didn’t harass anybody,” he said Friday. “I have a sense of humor, and there’s more of sensitivity now than there was when I first started in politics.”

■ In 2012, a photographer documenting sexual exploitation took pictures of Wiener posing with young women in the red-light district of Angeles City in the Philippines.

Wiener said he was simply walking with his fiancee during an airport layover on his way to visit his daughter in the Philippines.

On Friday, Wiener denied the area was a red-light district, saying prostitution is illegal in the Philippines and that he wasn’t allowed to defend himself against false allegations.

“There’s nobody that has any evidence or any proof that I did anything wrong,” he said.

Commission reunion

If Wiener wins election, he’ll encounter some familiar faces at the Roundhouse.

One of the Democrats who voted to censure him in 2012 was then-County Commissioner Michelle Lujan Grisham. She’s now the governor.

Lujan Grisham jointly sponsored the censure motion with then-Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins, now the state’s natural resources trustee.

Also supporting the censure motion was Art De La Cruz, then a county commissioner, now a member of the state House.

