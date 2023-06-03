Judge sentences Albuquerque man who, in meth-induced state of paranoia, killed motorist on the Big I

A former Albuquerque paramedic whose methamphetamine-induced paranoia led him to fatally shoot another motorist on the Big I in July 2019 was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison Friday.

Donald Duquette, 55, was convicted in early February of second-degree murder and shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm in the death of Jose Ruben Diaz. Diaz was found shot in the head inside his work truck after it crashed against the south wall of Interstate 40.

In what prosecutors described as an act of “random violence,” Duquette fired five times at Diaz’s truck as both vehicles were traveling east on the freeway on July 15, 2019. One of the bullets struck Diaz, 45, in the head and Duquette drove off.

That night, Duquette showed up in tears at the New Mexico State Police office in Albuquerque to confess. He thought Diaz had tried to run him off the road, and planned to kidnap a woman he had just met to sell for heroin, according to police reports. Diaz was unarmed and investigators believe that he was merely trying to merge onto Interstate 25 south behind Duquette. The two men didn’t know each other.

Before the incident, Duquette told police, he had smoked methamphetamine and marijuana at a friend’s house and became so paranoid that “people were going to kidnap his friends and sell them into slavery for heroin” he went home and retrieved four handguns, ammunition and a bulletproof vest because he “felt like something was going to happen.”

At the time of the shooting, he was on the interstate following the woman he had just met as she drove a friend’s vehicle. He started to believe that the woman was planning to steal the vehicle and then told police he noticed Diaz’s truck “following him.”

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Duquette’s attorney Raymond Maestas said his client believed he was acting in “self-defense” and described the shooting as “a tragic accident.”

Dr. Simone Viljoen, a Las Vegas, New Mexico, psychologist who interviewed Duquette, told the judge that Duquette had worked nine years as a paramedic for Albuquerque Ambulance but ended that career after he had to respond to the deaths of three children, ages 3 to 8 months, in one day.

She said his “coping strategy” was to use methamphetamines.

Duquette’s attorney Raymond Maestas said his client is remorseful.

“Nobody would have even known what happened in this case were it not for Mr. Duquette turning himself in,” Maestas said.

While a paramedic, he said, “My client was doing great things for society, he was helping them when they needed him the most.”

Maestas said his client’s criminal history included two DWIs and a domestic violence charge.

Assistant District Attorney Lawrence M. Hansen challenged the idea that Duquette was remorseful, noting he had claimed self-defense at trial.

State District Judge Courtney Weaks imposed the 14-year sentence and noted that Diaz was apparently returning home after a night at a casino.

“He was just trying to get home that night,” Weaks said. “I’m certainly sympathetic about the trauma you experienced saving lives, but you decided to self-medicate with one of the most dangerous substances there is.”

Weaks said she was also concerned about his level of paranoia at the time and the “arsenal of weapons” and the bulletproof vest he picked up before the shooting.

Duquette escaped a harsher sentence after a first-degree murder charge against him was dismissed because the evidence showed the shooting wasn’t premeditated.

“You obviously are not going to die in prison,” Weaks said of the term of sentence. But she added that for the rest of his life Duquette will remember that he “took away the life of a human being.”