Library summer reading program kicks off this weekend. Here’s how to participate.

Whether they’re reading “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” or George R.R. Martin, graphic novels or audiobooks, readers of all ages can win prizes this summer through the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Public Library’s eight-week summer reading program.

The summer reading program is a celebration of literacy, learning and family togetherness, said Deborah Hassi, senior youth librarian in charge of special projects. The program kicks off at branches Saturday and Monday with events, crafts and games.

“Our primary push is to encourage young people to read more, to keep their brains exercised and ready to go back to school in the fall,” Hassi said. “As I tell kids, your brain is just like any other muscle in the body. If you don’t use it, you lose it, and this summer we want to encourage people to read things they love and enjoy and might not have had time to read during the school year.”

While both school and summer reading help keep the brain in shape, there’s no homework or book reports required to participate in the summer reading program and win prizes — participants simply must show they’ve made progress toward their reading goals, Hassi said.

The program is free and open to all ages, and readers can register for the summer reading program online at abqlibrary.org or in person at their local library branch.

To participate, children under 9 years old set reading goals every week, such as a certain number or pages or minutes spent reading or being read to. Tweens, teens and adults fill out logs based on the number of hours spent reading.

Young readers will receive prizes, including new books and other mystery prizes, by visiting the library once a week and showing progress on their reading log. Adults who turn in completed reading logs are entered into a weekly prize drawing, and all ages of readers are entered into grand prize drawings for gift cards, books and other prizes at the end of the program.

Each library branch is also hosting free weekly special events for children and families, as well as crafting and science, technology, engineering and math activities for teens and concerts for all ages.

“Parents play an integral role in pushing their kids to do better, to do more and learn, so the enrichment activities the library provides are an easy and inexpensive way to provide that enrichment and family togetherness during the summer months,” Hassi said.