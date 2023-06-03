New Mexico State women’s basketball adds Hall of Famer Gordon to coaching staff

A social media card for new NMSU women's basketball assistant coach Bridgette Gordon (New Mexico State Athletics) A social media card for new NMSU women's assistant basketball coach James Brey. (Courtesy of New Mexico State) Prev 1 of 2 Next

LAS CRUCES — Hall of Famer Bridgette Gordon is joining the New Mexico State women’s basketball staff, the school said Friday.

Gordon played at Tennessee under the late Pat Summitt, as did current NMSU head coach Jody Adams. Gordon also was an assistant under Adams at Wichita State.

“Bridgette’s success on the court as a collegiate and professional player is genuinely uncommon,” Adams said. “I love her ability to build relationships with student-athletes and empower them to be great. Her story is a true inspiration to all that meet her.”

Gordon won national titles as a player at Tennesse in 1987 and 1989, and she was named Final Four MVP in 1989. She played in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and later professionally in Italy, Turkey and the WNBA. She is a member of the University of Tennessee Athletics, Women’s Basketball and the State of Tennesee Sports halls of fame. She has worked in broadcasting and coaching and most recently was an assistant last year at Cincinnati.

Gordon is the second new assistant named to Adams’ staff in as many days. The other is James Frey, former head coach at South Georgia Technical College.