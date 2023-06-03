Albuquerque’s Al Cabral claims gold in Asian Pacific Masters Games

One thing Albuquerque’s Al Cabral has learned in a dozen years or so of competing in senior athletic competitions is that it pays to hang in there.

Cabral won gold medals for javelin and discus and a silver medal in the long jump in the Asian Pacific Masters Games contested in North Jeolla, South Korea, May 12-20.

The games, for athletes older than 30, drew more than 10,000 participants from Australia to Uzbekistan and featured competition in 26 sports.

But Cabral, 89, concedes that his medals came easily because he was the only one competing in his age category.

“I was the oldest one there,” he said. “I got those medals for just showing up.”

A world stage

Cabral actually did compete in the South Korean games, hurling the discus and the javelin and taking his early turns in the long jump.

“All the age categories compete together and then they award medals in the different categories,” he said. “I was in the 85-90 category. I threw the javelin something like 20 meters. Kind of embarrassing. I used to throw it 60 or 70 meters. I guess that’s what happens when you get to be about 90. My discus throw was about 16 meters this time.”

He withdrew from the long jump after three attempts.

“I was afraid I’d fall and crack a hip or something,” he said. “But they gave me the silver medal anyway.”

Cabral has been participating in senior Olympic events at the city and state level since about 2011, when he was in his mid-70s. He intends to compete in the javelin and discus at the New Mexico Senior Olympics Wednesday through Sunday in Las Cruces.

He said his first competition, as best he can recall, was an Albuquerque 50-plus Olympics at Albuquerque Academy. He said he won four first-place ribbons in javelin, discus, long jump and the 400-meters run and a second place in shot put. Despite his runner-up finish in the shot put, Cabral said he decided to give up that event.

“That ball was too heavy,” he said.

In a state competition in 2011, he said he took first place in javelin, a second place in discus and a third place in the 400 meters. Cabral has competed in three national competitions to date — 2011 and 2013 in Cleveland and 2015 in Minneapolis.

“In 2017, I learned about World Masters Games and decided to try for that,” he said.

He participated in the Auckland, New Zealand Masters Games in 2017, competing in the 400-meter run and the discus throw. He won a bronze medal in the discus.

The COVID pandemic derailed Cabral’s athletic endeavors for a while. But in addition to last month’s games in South Korea and this week’s state senior Olympics, he is planning on entering the Pan American Masters Games in Cleveland in July 2024.

“I was going to call South Korea my last hurrah because I was feeling arthritic in the hip,” he said. “But if you can do it, do it. It keeps my mind focused, it keeps me healthy. Mostly, it’s just to keep busy doing something.”

Photojournalist by trade

Cabral grew up in Stanton, California. You might think, considering his recent endeavors, that he was a star athlete in high school. He said that was not the case, even though he recalls taking second place in the javelin throw in third grade.

He was the second oldest of 13 children in a family that followed the seasons, picking tomatoes, cotton, grapes, almonds, plums and more throughout California.

“I was considered the slowest laborer in the tribe,” he said.

When he turned 18, Cabral left the harvesting circuit to join the Air Force and served four years working ground-to-air radio in Germany. After his discharge, he attended junior college until he ran out of money and rejoined the Air Force. This time he ended up at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell. That turned out to be a life-altering assignment.

Cabral worked out a deal with a friend who owned a Roswell photo studio to teach him photography during his off-duty hours. After being discharged from the Air Force a second time, he carved out a reputation as a hardworking and award-winning photojournalist in New Mexico. Over the years, he was on the photo staffs of the Roswell Daily Record, The Albuquerque Tribune, the Farmington Daily Times and the Los Alamos Monitor.

“That was the best life I ever had,” he said. “I did things the normal person never had a chance to do. Like meeting presidents and going spelunking in caves. I covered the space shuttle. I got to go to Cape Canaveral.”

Once his newspaper career had run its course, Cabral worked as a baggage handler and ramp agent for America West Airlines, a mail clerk for U.S. Air Ways and a package handler for FedEx.

Now, retired from everything else, he concentrates on senior athletics, training at home or in a neighborhood gym. He said he taught himself how to throw the javelin and the discus.

“I tried the 100 meters and found out I could not run that fast,” he said. “I played doubles tennis but could not find a permanent partner. I begin to cull out things I could not do or did not like and I ended up with the discus and javelin.”

Light it up

Cabral was selected as one of five persons to carry the torch into the stadium at the masters games in South Korea.

“I have no idea why they chose me,” he said. “It got me a whole new uniform — shoes, shorts, shirt. That was the biggest deal of my life. I was running in the center of the stadium. At first I was nervous. But as I ran, I turned to the crowd and got more cheers. I started waving my fist. They told me not to do any pantomiming, but I did anyway.

“That’s a great feeling. The whole world watching you. My only concern was that I would trip and fall.”

Any thoughts about a last hurrah probably vanished with the high Cabral experienced carrying the torch.

“My whole family pushes me to continue,” he said. “The world is a beautiful place and this gives me a chance to travel. I’m looking forward to competing in Europe.

“I expect to live to be 100, and I’ll just walk on and get a gold.”

