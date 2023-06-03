Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court is making ABQ safer

The Second Judicial District Court is composed of 30 judges. The judges serving in the Second Judicial District are a diverse group, who live in this community.

We took an oath we will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and the laws of the state of New Mexico and faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of District Court judge. Our decisions are to be based on the law and our constitutional and ethical responsibilities. The Second Judicial District Court has many specialty courts that seek to address specific areas of concern. One such court is the Second Judicial District Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court.

The SJDC Felony Repeat Offender DWI program has had 78 graduates since its inception in March 2013, with a success rate of 98.68%. This specialty court’s core team consists of representatives from the District Attorney’s Office, the Law Offices of the Public Defender, Albuquerque Behavioral Health, the program manager and the District Court judge.

It is the mission of the SJDC Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court to provide treatment and accountability for repeat felony offenders in the Second Judicial District. The program provides an alternative to incarceration and reduces repeat offender recidivism, in addition to offering solutions for New Mexico’s unique struggles with felony DWI offenders.

The Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court program follows all DWI Court guiding principles: Screening and assessment, population targeting, procedural and distributive justice, judicial interaction, monitoring, treatment, relapse prevention, aftercare and community integration.

The program uses intensive supervision, accountability and long-term treatment. It requires therapeutic treatment. The treatment component of the program is comprehensive and is designed to develop self-awareness, realize self-worth and practice self-discipline, with individual and group counseling sessions. The program often assists the offender in identifying issues they may not have been aware of that can be addressed and will help them successfully complete the program and reduce the risk of recidivism.

Graduation is achieved after the participant has successfully completed all assignments and time requirements for each phase of the program. The program uses incentives and sanctions as tools. The participant must demonstrate to the SJDC Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court team that the aftercare plan is fully and actively being followed. The SJDC Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court team and the specialty court judge are the final determinants of the eligibility for the participant to graduate from the program. This is a lengthy process that takes about two years to complete.

This program is open for repeat offenders who are charged with their fourth through sixth DWI. The 98.68% success rate shows this program is better than just housing offenders in prison for a term and not addressing the underlying issue of alcoholism. Many DWI offenders are often self-medicating mental health issues. This program allows the offenders to learn about the underlying issues that led to their drinking and provides a way in which they can address those issues.

The Second Judicial District Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court Program is a successful program that was awarded a city of Albuquerque Proclamation on Jan. 20, 2016, for interventions with New Mexico’s DWI problem and efforts in making the streets of the city of Albuquerque safer. The SJDC DWI program was also awarded a Bureau of Justice Assistance federal grant in January 2016 for program enhancement.

As a member of the community, I am pleased to serve the Bernalillo County community.

Judge Emeterio Rudolfo is a Criminal Court judge of the 2nd Judicial District Court. Opinions expressed here are solely those of the judge individually and not those of the court. Information about the Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court Program was taken from a report put together by the SJDC Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court’s program manager, Anthony Rodulfo.