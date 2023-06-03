Top of Mind: What do you think of Albuquerque’s new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

What do you think of Albuquerque’s new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets?

“Standing on medians or in the middle of the street poses a significant danger to both pedestrians and drivers. Recently, while driving through an intersection on a rainy day, I witnessed an individual slip and fall into the street right in front of my car. Thankfully, I managed to swerve.”

— Eric Sofield, Santa Fe

“Criminalizing street sleepers is insane. Walking down most sidewalks in Albuquerque is just as dangerous as standing in a median. Cars going 50 to 70 mph with the only protection for a pedestrian (being) a measly 6-inch curb. Should we criminalize pedestrians as well, for their safety?”

— Raja Nair, Albuquerque

“Many medians are narrow and are not safe to occupy. Panhandlers also distract drivers causing an unsafe environment for not only panhandlers but drivers and other passers by. It is imperative that ordinances restricting areas of panhandling are encouraged and enforced. Public safety should take priority.”

— Shane Neal, Rio Rancho

“… My preference for enforcement actions would be to not add trivial activities to an understaffed APD.”

— Jon Rueck, Rio Rancho

“Beggars will bring folding chairs for comfort and long-handled baskets for collections. Plan B?”

— John Standish, Albuquerque

“The problem with this situation is the very people who take issue with the homeless are NIMBYs who offer zero solutions to help the homeless. Instead of making it harder for our homeless neighbors to survive, we should be helping with housing, health care and jobs.”

— Katherine Grimard, Albuquerque

“Ordinances mean nothing unless they are enforced. Ask the question later after we see the effects.”

— Bill Elliott, Albuquerque

“I like it. As a driver in the Metro, the people standing on the medians terrify me. One misstep and I’ve killed them. Almost happened in Phoenix once.”

— Amy Plank, Rio Rancho

“Great ordinance. People should not be allowed to stand there.”

— Marina Whisonant, Albuquerque

“I’m all for Albuquerque’s new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets. People standing in these places present a safety hazard to other pedestrians trying to cross in the crosswalks and to the drivers in traffic trying to drive around all the pedestrians.”

— Michele Sequeira, Corrales

“Good policy. A great first step.”

— Jerry King, Moriarty

“I think it is a good idea and long overdue. It will help prevent pedestrian accidents, discourage panhandling and help keep our medians clear of trash. Handing out money to panhandlers is no alternative to providing support for programs which help the homeless and mentally ill who roam our streets.”

— Doug Vigil, Albuquerque

“People standing on narrow medians should be prohibited, but will this be enforced? There are so many instances of these violations, it will be hard to stop with our lack of police. There were 15 locations listed last week, but there are many more locations that need to be vacated.”

— Marilynn Gabel, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

Would you feet safe at a game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form