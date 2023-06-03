 Top of Mind: What do you think of Albuquerque's new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets? - Albuquerque Journal

Top of Mind: What do you think of Albuquerque’s new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets?

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

What do you think of Albuquerque’s new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets?

“Standing on medians or in the middle of the street poses a significant danger to both pedestrians and drivers. Recently, while driving through an intersection on a rainy day, I witnessed an individual slip and fall into the street right in front of my car. Thankfully, I managed to swerve.”

— Eric Sofield, Santa Fe

“Criminalizing street sleepers is insane. Walking down most sidewalks in Albuquerque is just as dangerous as standing in a median. Cars going 50 to 70 mph with the only protection for a pedestrian (being) a measly 6-inch curb. Should we criminalize pedestrians as well, for their safety?”

— Raja Nair, Albuquerque

“Many medians are narrow and are not safe to occupy. Panhandlers also distract drivers causing an unsafe environment for not only panhandlers but drivers and other passers by. It is imperative that ordinances restricting areas of panhandling are encouraged and enforced. Public safety should take priority.”

— Shane Neal, Rio Rancho

“… My preference for enforcement actions would be to not add trivial activities to an understaffed APD.”

— Jon Rueck, Rio Rancho

“Beggars will bring folding chairs for comfort and long-handled baskets for collections. Plan B?”

— John Standish, Albuquerque

“The problem with this situation is the very people who take issue with the homeless are NIMBYs who offer zero solutions to help the homeless. Instead of making it harder for our homeless neighbors to survive, we should be helping with housing, health care and jobs.”

— Katherine Grimard, Albuquerque

“Ordinances mean nothing unless they are enforced. Ask the question later after we see the effects.”

— Bill Elliott, Albuquerque

“I like it. As a driver in the Metro, the people standing on the medians terrify me. One misstep and I’ve killed them. Almost happened in Phoenix once.”

— Amy Plank, Rio Rancho

“Great ordinance. People should not be allowed to stand there.”

— Marina Whisonant, Albuquerque

“I’m all for Albuquerque’s new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets. People standing in these places present a safety hazard to other pedestrians trying to cross in the crosswalks and to the drivers in traffic trying to drive around all the pedestrians.”

— Michele Sequeira, Corrales

“Good policy. A great first step.”

— Jerry King, Moriarty

“I think it is a good idea and long overdue. It will help prevent pedestrian accidents, discourage panhandling and help keep our medians clear of trash. Handing out money to panhandlers is no alternative to providing support for programs which help the homeless and mentally ill who roam our streets.”

— Doug Vigil, Albuquerque

“People standing on narrow medians should be prohibited, but will this be enforced? There are so many instances of these violations, it will be hard to stop with our lack of police. There were 15 locations listed last week, but there are many more locations that need to be vacated.”

— Marilynn Gabel, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

Would you feet safe at a game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form

Home » From the newspaper » Top of Mind: What do you think of Albuquerque’s new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court is making ABQ safer
From the newspaper
OPINION: DWI program's 98.68% success rate ... OPINION: DWI program's 98.68% success rate shows it's better than just housing offenders in prison.
2
Albuquerque’s Al Cabral claims gold in Asian Pacific Masters ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The world is a beautiful place ... "The world is a beautiful place and this gives me a chance to travel," said Al Cabral, 89, who won gold medals for javelin ...
3
The Journal's 2022-23 metro prep athletes of the year ...
Featured Sports
4
Isotopes' losing skid reaches six games
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: At Salt Lake 6:35 ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: At Salt Lake 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffmann (2-3, 7.78) vs. Bees LHP Jake Kalish (2-5, 8.36) ...
5
Great Southwest Track and Field: Missouri's Smith perseveres for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jordan Smith of Kansas City, Missouir, ... Jordan Smith of Kansas City, Missouir, scored 6,247 points over Thursday and Friday as he successfully repeated as the Great SW decathlon champ.
6
Former Lobos basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez has new (and ...
College
Former UNM head and assistant women’s ... Former UNM head and assistant women’s basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez was re-hired by Arizona State this week as a special assistant to Natasha Adair. ...
7
Saturday's El Paso-United match is even bigger than usual, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Motivation will not be in short ... Motivation will not be in short supply Saturday night at Isotopes Park. New Mexico United (4-4-2) and El Paso Locomotive FC (7-3-1), two of ...
8
Meet the retired engineer from Albuquerque who has a ...
ABQnews Seeker
This Albuquerque resident is a numbers ... This Albuquerque resident is a numbers guy. And something of a gambler, too.
9
New Mexico State women's basketball adds Hall of Famer ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hall of Famer Bridgette Gordon is ... Hall of Famer Bridgette Gordon is joining the New Mexico State women's basketball staff, the school said Friday.