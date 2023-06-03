 Meet the retired engineer from Albuquerque who has a system for playing the lottery. He just won $3 million. - Albuquerque Journal

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

The Albertsons at Academy and Tramway where an Albuquerque man bought his winning Mega Millions ticket. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Paul’s a numbers guy, a retired aerospace engineer who was using a slide rule when he came out of college.

He’s something of a gambler, too. Nothing big time, but he likes to go to Las Vegas for a weekend every few months and he buys tickets for all the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

Paul understands odds. He doesn’t need a slide rule to realize winning big bucks in the lottery is a long shot.

“I want to win,” he said. “But I know the numbers are against me. No one wins $3 million.”

Well, that’s not always true. And now Paul knows that, too.

Paul, 76, an Albuquerque resident, claimed a $3 million Mega Millions prize Wednesday at the New Mexico Lottery Claims Center in Albuquerque.

He hit on five of the winning numbers (18, 38, 53, 62, 64) but missed the Mega Ball number (20) in the April 28 drawing. He purchased his winning ticket at the Albertsons at Academy and Tramway.

Paul was alerted to his win by an app on his phone.

“I thought, ‘No. That wasn’t me. It couldn’t be me,’ ” he said. “Then I went to the website, and saw it was me. I was nervous. What if I lose it?”

He put the winning ticket in a safety-deposit box.

“Then I called my lawyer, my finance guy and the bank,” he said.

Paul, easy-going and talkative, spoke with the Journal at the Lottery Claims Center on the condition that the paper not publish his last name.

If he had hit the Mega Ball number, he would have pulled in $30 million. But he knows the odds of that happening is 302,575,350 to 1. The odds of hitting the five numbers as he did is only 12,607,306 to 1.

Normally, scoring on five numbers pays a million dollars. But Paul invested another dollar to buy the Megaplier and that kicked it up to $3 million. After taxes, he will clear about $2 million.

He said he plans to pay off his home, invest some of the money, share some of it with his family and donate some of it to a couple of children’s charities.

Asked if he had considered purchasing a new car, he said he was pretty satisfied with his four-wheel drive Toyota.

“I keep cars for 20 years,” he said.

Paul’s lottery system is to always use the same numbers. He has a fixed set of numbers he uses for Mega Millions and another set he uses for Powerball.

“The Powerball numbers are kind of random,” he said. “The Mega Millions are (favorite) keno numbers from Las Vegas.”

The Mega Millions win is by far the biggest payout Paul has realized from gambling. Previously, he won $31,000 playing Let it Ride poker in Las Vegas and collected $200 in Powerball a couple of years ago.

He only goes to casinos in Las Vegas, and he intends to continue to do that.

“I like to go to Vegas around New Year’s because that’s close to my birthday,” he said. “And I love to go there during March Madness.”

He said he will also continue buying tickets for Mega Millions and Powerball and he will continue using those same numbers.

“Always use the same numbers,” he said. “Never change your numbers. And always get the multiplier.”

That’s his system, but he’s not claiming that’s why he hit it big on the April 28 drawing.

“It has to be luck,” he said.

