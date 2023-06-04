Editorial: Public needs justice and a safety plan going forward for annual Red River Memorial Day event

Who would have thought 28,000 bikers converging in a 1-square-mile mountain town of 539 people for Memorial Day weekend could get out of control?

Local businesses apparently knew the risks of having rival motorcycle gangs in town for the 41st annual Red River Memorial Day Weekend Motorcycle Rally. A sign outside the Bull O’ the Woods Saloon on Main Street stated: “NO COLORS! No Club Affiliated Clothing Allowed. Jackets, T-Shirts, Hats, etc.”

But a haphazard dress code wasn’t enough to preserve public safety May 27. Three people were killed and five others injured in a shootout that stemmed from an earlier altercation between two biker gangs in Albuquerque.

New Mexico State Police say all three people killed and all five injured were members of two rival motorcycle groups — the Bandidos and the lesser-known Waterdogs.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said at a town hall meeting soon after the melee that the tourist town will still host some sort of Memorial Day event in the future but will make no mention of motorcycles. Think 28,000 bikers — the vast majority law-abiding folks — will get that wink-wink, nudge-nudge hint and not come in on two wheels?

And why should they?

Calhoun also acknowledged more could have been done after the shootout to keep the public informed as the town was locked down. She did not acknowledge more could have been done regarding law enforcement presence, crowd control, uniform dress code restrictions, public inebriation, etc, to help ensure the shootout didn’t happen.

According to the Taos News, “A violent incident like Saturday’s might not have been an inevitability at Red River’s rally, but it sure wasn’t a remote possibility — and everyone involved in putting it on has known that for years. Even before this year’s fatal shootout, even when biker gangs haven’t rolled into town, the Red River rally has often been a drunken, perverse, dangerous event that has created major headaches for all county residents and first responders, while benefiting a minority of business owners and public officials, mostly only in Red River itself.”

Justice in shootings

It’s going to take solid police work and tight prosecutions to get justice in the May 27 shootings. We certainly don’t want a headline similar to the one in the Texas Tribune in 2019 that read “Nine died in the nation’s deadliest biker shootout. Texas prosecutors couldn’t convict a single person.” That was a gunfight between Bandidos and Cossacks in a Twin Peaks parking lot in Waco in 2015.

So far in the Red River case, three people are facing charges; all are members of the Bandidos or Waterdogs.

Jacob Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, is believed to be a member of the Waterdogs. He’s charged with an open count of murder. Matthew Charles Jackson, 39, of Austin is believed to be a chapter leader of the Bandidos. He faces a count of unlawful carrying of a firearm inside a liquor establishment, a fourth-degree felony. Christopher Garcia, 41, also of Texas, is also a suspected Bandido member. He’s charged with cocaine possession.

Castillo and Garcia were among the five people injured.

Two of the people killed, 26-year-old Anthony Silva of Los Lunas and 46-year-old Damian Breaux of Socorro, are believed to have been members of the Bandidos. The third person killed, 46-year-old Randy Sanchez of Albuquerque, was a member of the Waterdogs.

As the dust settles it’s unclear how just one person can be charged in a shootout that left three people dead and five injured. State Police need to provide those answers.

Safety for future events

And it’s going to take more than a rebranding campaign and a don’t-ask, don’t-tell attitude on bikers to ensure Memorial Day weekends are safe going forward. That look-the-other-way mentality has allowed bad actors to tarnish motorcyclists and apparently end the annual rally. Thousands of bikers in Red River last weekend simply wanted to honor our nation’s fallen servicemen and women, feel the wind in their hair and hear the hum of the highway. They did not brandish firearms and have no known connection to the shootout. They do not deserve to be branded as outlaws and banished from festivities.

But it was clear trouble was brewing.

Locals told the Journal they noticed on the Thursday and Friday before the weekend rally that Bandidos and other motorcycle clubs were flaunting their colors throughout town. Many locals noticed lots of people wearing clothing showing their affiliations with different motorcycle clubs throughout the week.

The warning signs were there. Add in excessive alcohol consumption, a little cocaine on the side, and the potential for violence should have been anticipated.

The Red River Office of Economic Development & Tourism, which promotes itself as “the town’s official source for travel planning,” has tried to have it both ways, promoting the rally as a “family-friendly” event with “veteran-oriented activities” but also trumpeting “get ready for the rumble as 28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party.”

As a Journal reader asked, with that recipe, “what could possibly go wrong?”

We found out May 27.

An event this popular requires due diligence in security, planning and supervision. All were lacking in Red River. Town and business leaders need to do better than a half-hearted rebranding. They need to be clear who is welcome, and who is not, next Memorial Day weekend and do the necessary work and forge the needed partnerships to ensure it will be safe for everyone who shows up.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.