Housing Forward is key to the promise of Albuquerque

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, there is nothing more fundamental, more important than family. Our priorities, from public safety to housing and everything in between, all reflect our commitment to supporting the families that are the lifeblood of our city. At the end of the day, all that we do, we do for our families.

A couple of weeks ago, we came together for our annual State of the City celebration where we shared stories of everyday people in the community whose diverse struggles and successes mirror those of our city. We talked about what we’re doing to address crime, from cracking down on gun violence to ramping up Albuquerque Community Safety to 24/7 service. We’re working to address homelessness from every direction, including the Gateway Center, which once fully operational will be helping 1,000 people a day on their path to stability. We’re investing in residents’ quality of life by building more community and senior centers, parks and pools to keep families engaged and active.

Even with the progress we see, we know there are real challenges facing our city.

People from all over come to Albuquerque for economic opportunity and inclusion, for health care and healing, and a future of full of promise for families. But there simply aren’t enough houses. Rents are skyrocketing, and there is shortage of as many as 30,000 housing units for our fellow residents. The Housing Forward ABQ initiative is the kind of innovation our city needs. It recognizes that increasing the availability of housing is essential to the safety and prosperity of our residents, and to ensuring multigenerational families always have a place in the city we call home.

Now is the time to embrace innovative, forward-thinking ideas like building more casitas for grandparents and our “adult kids.”

It’s time to convert problem and underutilized hotels into affordable housing. In fact, our first hotel conversion is under construction right now, with over 100 new apartments becoming available in a matter of months.

It’s time to update restrictive, outdated zoning to allow our city to grow to meet the needs of families across the city.

These strategies can change the trajectory of the housing shortage and its consequences. But it’s going to take all of us, the “power of us,” to get it over the finish line.

On Monday, City Council will be making tough decisions about housing that will define our city for generations to come. Will our city core be hollowed out by sprawling suburbs, further straining our resources? Or will we grow upward, into the visionary city we know we can be? I urge everyone, from students to seniors to councilors, to join us so all our friends and families can have a fair chance at finding a safe place to live that they can afford.

Unlike most cities around us that are over-extended, being swallowed by their problems, our story is still in progress. I believe that, together, we can build this city to be the best place in America for families. That is the promise of Albuquerque, New Mexico.