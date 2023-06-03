 Saturday's El Paso-United match is even bigger than usual, for these reasons - Albuquerque Journal

Saturday's El Paso-United match is even bigger than usual, for these reasons

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

 

Motivation will not be in short supply Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

New Mexico United (4-4-2) and El Paso Locomotive FC (7-3-1), two of the USL Championship’s fiercest rivals, will renew their annual two-part scrum, affectionately known as the Derby del Camino Real.

That alone is enough to fire up both teams, who have been locking horns on remarkably even footing since they joined the league together in 2019. The clubs have a 3-3-7 all-time record in regular season and postseason meetings.

Still, United players and fans should have no trouble finding a little extra incentive should they need it. New Mexico will honor a popular local soccer icon on Devon Sandoval Night with a large crowd expected at Isotopes Park.

Just another match in a six-month season? Hardly.

“I love playing them,” United captain Sam Hamilton said of the Locos. “It’s a great rivalry, easy to get up for. It’s always intense and coming away with three points feels really good.”

Such will be a tall order for United as El Paso comes in riding a franchise-best six-game winning streak. Can NMU (2-0-1 at home) slow Locomotive FC’s roll?

Here are five things to consider:

Now-retired United forward Devon Sandoval (9), shown in action last October, will be honored at Saturday’s home game vs. rival El Paso. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

⋄ BIG DEV BUZZ: If any one player effectively symbolizes New Mexico United, it may be Sandoval. A standout at Eldorado High School and UNM, he was the first player signed by NMU and delivered numerous big goals and critical plays as the franchise found its footing. He netted the club’s first goal, its first playoff goal and was team captain in 2020 and ’21. Sandoval stepped away from soccer to address heart issues during the 2021 season but returned to play in 2022 before opting for retirement.

“Dev’s so important to this club,” NMU coach Zach Prince said. “I’m really glad we’re honoring him. We don’t really look at getting a win for any one individual because we’re all trying to win for each other. But I’m glad we’re the kind of club that celebrates things like this, and we will super focused.”

⋄ FULL 90: New Mexico-El Paso matchups frequently have gone to the wire, with some being determined in stoppage time and a 2020 playoff game going to penalty kicks before El Paso prevailed. Each club took a 2-1 win on the other’s home pitch last season, and New Mexico defender Austin Yearwood expects a similar type of outing Saturday.

“They’re always hard-fought games,” Yearwood said. “They’re always close and it goes for a full 90 minutes. Playing at home, we have to focus on being the aggressor and not let El Paso breathe.”

⋄ DESIGNATED VILLAIN: United fans invariably select an opposing player to be the object of their boos and jeers. El Paso defender Yuma Monsalvez – better known by only his first name – seems to revel in that role. The veteran amped things up even more in the preseason, drawing a straight red card for his part in a scuffle during a match at Mesa del Sol. Fans loudly booed as Yuma left the pitch.

⋄ STARTING BLOCKS: Prince emphasized the importance of getting off to a faster start Saturday after a poor first half cost United in last week’s 2-1 loss at San Antonio.

“We’ve got to stick with our identity,” he said, “play fighting football and being brave on the ball. The vast majority of the season we’ve done that, just not in the first half at San Antonio. We addressed it and were the better team in the second half. That’s how we have to play both halves.”

⋄ DRAWING A CROWD: Ticket sales for Saturday’s match had exceeded 9,000 as of Friday afternoon, and the club is hoping to draw 11,000 fans with walk-up sales. NMU ranks second in USLC home attendance averaging 10,385 per game. Louisville (10,938) is first. El Paso (6,186) ranks eighth.

SATURDAY: EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT NEW MEXICO UNITED

7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV

PLAYERS TO WATCH

El Paso (7-3-1): Locomotive FC certainly has some familiar names on its roster, including leading scorer Luis Solignac, who ranks among the USLC leaders with six goals and 18 shots. New Mexico fans will also likely recognize

Yuma Monsalvez, El Paso Locomotive FC 2023 player

El Paso veterans like forward Aaron Gomez, midfielder Eric Calvillo and defender Yuma Monsalvez — the latter having earned his stripes as an archvillain at Isotopes Park. But a trio of international imports has helped the Locos catch fire this season with six straight wins. Midfielders Denys Kostyshin (Ukraine) and Petar Petrovic (Sweden) have added firepower to and El Paso attack that ranks third in the league with 18 goals scored. Goalkeeper Benny Diaz, on loan from Liga MX club Tijuana, has been a defensive anchor with 27 saves, four clean sheets and just 12 goals allowed — fourth fewest conceded in the USLC.

New Mexico (4-4-2): United figures to have its regular midfield and back line available for the first time since mid-May — a definite plus against El Paso’s aggressive attack. Defender Kalen Ryden and midfielder Sam Hamilton served a one-game suspensions (red card) in United’s last two matches. Meanwhile, sparkplug midfielder Daniel Bruce missed three straight contests with a wrist fracture. Aall three veterans are likely to see action Saturday. NMU’s defense has generally been solid but goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is looking for his first clean sheet since the season-opener at Miami FC. United’s offense sputtered in the first half at San Antonio but bounced back with 12-second-half shots. Midfielder Sergio Rivas (four goals, 10 shots, six chances created) had his four-game scoring streak stopped but continues to provide opportunities.

NOTEWORTHY: Several New Mexico players are approaching significant milestones, and some could reach them Saturday. Josh Suggs needs 62 minutes to become the second USLC player to reach 20,000 for his career. Ryden needs 44 minutes to reach 15,000. Tambakis needs nine saves to become the second USLC goalkeeper to reach 500.

 

 

