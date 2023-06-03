Saturday’s El Paso-United match is even bigger than usual, for these reasons

Motivation will not be in short supply Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

New Mexico United (4-4-2) and El Paso Locomotive FC (7-3-1), two of the USL Championship’s fiercest rivals, will renew their annual two-part scrum, affectionately known as the Derby del Camino Real.

That alone is enough to fire up both teams, who have been locking horns on remarkably even footing since they joined the league together in 2019. The clubs have a 3-3-7 all-time record in regular season and postseason meetings.

Still, United players and fans should have no trouble finding a little extra incentive should they need it. New Mexico will honor a popular local soccer icon on Devon Sandoval Night with a large crowd expected at Isotopes Park.

Just another match in a six-month season? Hardly.

“I love playing them,” United captain Sam Hamilton said of the Locos. “It’s a great rivalry, easy to get up for. It’s always intense and coming away with three points feels really good.”

Such will be a tall order for United as El Paso comes in riding a franchise-best six-game winning streak. Can NMU (2-0-1 at home) slow Locomotive FC’s roll?

Here are five things to consider:

⋄ BIG DEV BUZZ: If any one player effectively symbolizes New Mexico United, it may be Sandoval. A standout at Eldorado High School and UNM, he was the first player signed by NMU and delivered numerous big goals and critical plays as the franchise found its footing. He netted the club’s first goal, its first playoff goal and was team captain in 2020 and ’21. Sandoval stepped away from soccer to address heart issues during the 2021 season but returned to play in 2022 before opting for retirement.

“Dev’s so important to this club,” NMU coach Zach Prince said. “I’m really glad we’re honoring him. We don’t really look at getting a win for any one individual because we’re all trying to win for each other. But I’m glad we’re the kind of club that celebrates things like this, and we will super focused.”

⋄ FULL 90: New Mexico-El Paso matchups frequently have gone to the wire, with some being determined in stoppage time and a 2020 playoff game going to penalty kicks before El Paso prevailed. Each club took a 2-1 win on the other’s home pitch last season, and New Mexico defender Austin Yearwood expects a similar type of outing Saturday.

“They’re always hard-fought games,” Yearwood said. “They’re always close and it goes for a full 90 minutes. Playing at home, we have to focus on being the aggressor and not let El Paso breathe.”

⋄ DESIGNATED VILLAIN: United fans invariably select an opposing player to be the object of their boos and jeers. El Paso defender Yuma Monsalvez – better known by only his first name – seems to revel in that role. The veteran amped things up even more in the preseason, drawing a straight red card for his part in a scuffle during a match at Mesa del Sol. Fans loudly booed as Yuma left the pitch.

⋄ STARTING BLOCKS: Prince emphasized the importance of getting off to a faster start Saturday after a poor first half cost United in last week’s 2-1 loss at San Antonio.

“We’ve got to stick with our identity,” he said, “play fighting football and being brave on the ball. The vast majority of the season we’ve done that, just not in the first half at San Antonio. We addressed it and were the better team in the second half. That’s how we have to play both halves.”

⋄ DRAWING A CROWD: Ticket sales for Saturday’s match had exceeded 9,000 as of Friday afternoon, and the club is hoping to draw 11,000 fans with walk-up sales. NMU ranks second in USLC home attendance averaging 10,385 per game. Louisville (10,938) is first. El Paso (6,186) ranks eighth.