 Former Lobos basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez has new (and old) job - Albuquerque Journal

Former Lobos basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez has new (and old) job

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Former UNM women’s basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez., shown coaching the Lobos on Jan. 2, 2016 in the Pit, has accepted an assistant coaching position at Arizona State. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal.)

Former UNM head and assistant women’s basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez was re-hired by Arizona State this week as a special assistant to Natasha Adair.
Sanchez spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant at ASU but left when former head coach Charli Turner-Thorne retired.
A Los Alamos native, Sanchez coached at UNM from 2000-16, the final five years as head coach. She then assisted her brother Roy Sanchez coaching boys basketball at her alma mater, Eldorado High School, and spent three seasons as women’s assistant coach at Michigan.

Home » From the newspaper » Former Lobos basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez has new (and old) job

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Former Lobos basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez has new (and ...
College
Former UNM head and assistant women’s ... Former UNM head and assistant women’s basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez was re-hired by Arizona State this week as a special assistant to Natasha Adair. ...
2
New Mexico State women's basketball adds Hall of Famer ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hall of Famer Bridgette Gordon is ... Hall of Famer Bridgette Gordon is joining the New Mexico State women's basketball staff, the school said Friday.
3
HED's message to UNM and New Mexico State: Cooperate ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state's Higher Education Department wants ... The state's Higher Education Department wants the rivalry games between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State men's basketball teams to continue. ...
4
Basketball impasse: New Mexico State reaches out to UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State spoke with University ... New Mexico State spoke with University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez Wednesday about concerns Nuñez has voiced about security in the Pan ...
5
New UNM basketball assistant Katsuma reunites with Pitino, replaces ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Colorado State staffer Aaron Katsuma ... Former Colorado State staffer Aaron Katsuma has replaced Eric Brown as the new assistant coach for the UNM Lobos.
6
Local golf: Standout UNM men's, women's teams fueled by ...
College
Sometimes, things just go hand-in-hand.For instance: ... Sometimes, things just go hand-in-hand.For instance: New Mexico women's golf finished ...
7
UNM, New Mexico State to play their 2023 football ...
ABQnews Seeker
Coach Danny Gonzales' New Mexico Lobos ... Coach Danny Gonzales' New Mexico Lobos open at Texas A&M on ESPN at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2, the first big Saturday of the ...
8
Lobo-Aggie men's basketball series is in jeopardy
ABQnews Seeker
After shooting this past season and ... After shooting this past season and violent brawl at a football game before that, safety concerns may jeopardize Aggies/Lobos hoops rivalry.
9
College golf: Lobos' Watkins finishes 28th
College
New Mexico's Matthew Watkins fired a ... New Mexico's Matthew Watkins fired a 2-over 72 on Monday, finishing 28th at the NCAA men's Division I Golf Championships. Watkins completed four rounds ...