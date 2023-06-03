Former Lobos basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez has new (and old) job

Former UNM head and assistant women’s basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez was re-hired by Arizona State this week as a special assistant to Natasha Adair.

Sanchez spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant at ASU but left when former head coach Charli Turner-Thorne retired.

A Los Alamos native, Sanchez coached at UNM from 2000-16, the final five years as head coach. She then assisted her brother Roy Sanchez coaching boys basketball at her alma mater, Eldorado High School, and spent three seasons as women’s assistant coach at Michigan.

Welcome back to Tempe! Sun Devil women's basketball is excited to welcome back Yvonne Sanchez as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.