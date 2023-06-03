Isotopes’ losing skid reaches six games

‘TOPES SATURDAY: At Salt Lake
6:35 p.m.,
610 AM/95.9 FM
PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffmann (2-3, 7.78) vs. Bees LHP Jake Kalish (2-5, 8.36)
FRIDAY: Salt Lake LHP Kenny Rosenberg checked Albuquerque on a run over six innings, striking out 10 in the host Bees’ 6-3 victory. Aaron Schunk doubled and had three of Albuquerque’s 10 hits, and teammate Hunter Stovall hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning. The Isotopes suffered their sixth straight defeat and are a season-worst 11 games under .500.
NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.