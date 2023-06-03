Longtime ABQ Rep. Christine Trujillo to retire from Legislature

SANTA FE — Citing her age and health, state Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, said Saturday that she has submitted her resignation and plans to leave the Legislature at the end of the month.

The Bernalillo County Commission will appoint a replacement.

Trujillo, a former chairwoman of the Legislative Education Study Committee, said she is particularly proud of her work on education and health policy.

“I feel like I made a good contribution” Trujillo, who’s 69, said.

A retired teacher, she co-sponsored legislation this year requiring free tampons and other menstrual products to be available in school bathrooms. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March.

Trujillo also has pushed for increased funding for education and domestic violence programs and to address a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits.

“I feel like my voice helped change the culture for women at the Legislature,” she said.

In an interview Saturday, Trujillo said it’s a good time to retire from the Legislature, having served for 11 years, longer than she expected. It will also help her focus on her health, she said.

“It’s my time,” Trujillo said. “I’m getting older.”

Trujillo’s district covers a chunk of the older Northeast Heights in Albuquerque, including neighborhoods between Carlisle and Louisiana on both sides of Interstate 40.

Her resignation is effective July 1.