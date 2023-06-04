Bookworms come out in force, kick off Summer Reading Program

Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” and other classics filled the sun-warmed courtyard where children played lawn games while inside the Lomas Tramway Library, Imperial soldiers and Jedi encouraged children to read as the Summer Reading Program kicked off Saturday morning.

Imperial soldiers and Jedi from the 501st Dewback Ridge Garrison and The Rebel Legion “Star Wars” groups handed out stickers and posed for photos during the event, which also included a craft room where children could make tops out of recycled materials or decorate magnets.

The Summer Reading Program — which runs from through July 29 at all public libraries — encourages readers of all ages to participate in reading an hour a day to be entered into weekly prize drawings for each age category.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Public Library has events running all summer. Visit libevents.abqlibrary.org to see a full list of upcoming events.