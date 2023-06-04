 Bookworms come out in force, kick off Summer Reading Program - Albuquerque Journal

Bookworms come out in force, kick off Summer Reading Program

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” and other classics filled the sun-warmed courtyard where children played lawn games while inside the Lomas Tramway Library, Imperial soldiers and Jedi encouraged children to read as the Summer Reading Program kicked off Saturday morning.

Imperial soldiers and Jedi from the 501st Dewback Ridge Garrison and The Rebel Legion “Star Wars” groups handed out stickers and posed for photos during the event, which also included a craft room where children could make tops out of recycled materials or decorate magnets.

The Summer Reading Program — which runs from through July 29 at all public libraries — encourages readers of all ages to participate in reading an hour a day to be entered into weekly prize drawings for each age category.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Public Library has events running all summer. Visit libevents.abqlibrary.org to see a full list of upcoming events.

 

Cheryl Mugleston, second from left, the children’s librarian at Lomas Tramway Library, poses for a photo with representatives of the 501st Dewback Ridge Garrison and The Rebel Legion during the library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program kick off Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Fiona Page helps children make tops out of CDs, marbles and plastic bottle caps Saturday at Lomas Tramway Library, 908 Eastridge NE, during the library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Rey Pedraza reads to his 5-year-old cousin Ethan at Lomas Tramway Library on Saturday during the library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program kick-off event. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Chris Kelly of the 501st Dewback Ridge Garrison poses with “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” at Lomas Tramway Library during the library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program kick-off event. The reading program runs through July 29. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
A Jedi from the The Rebel Legion hands stickers to 2-year-old Jessie Skousen and his 4-year-old sister Sophie at Lomas Tramway Library during the Summer Reading Program kick off. Readers of all ages can win prizes for reading as part of the program. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
